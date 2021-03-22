European Telehealth Market Report 2021: Expansion in Consumer Health and Improved Access to Care Spur New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models Powering the Telehealth Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the key factors driving telehealth adoption in Europe. It also assesses the readiness and attractiveness of countries as opportunity areas for telehealth vendors. Europe offers diverse growth opportunities; however, deployment is not easy. This report also examines the regulatory and reimbursement guidelines for telehealth in key European countries.

As the rapid spread and impact of COVID-19 continue to cripple healthcare sector providers across Europe, telehealth is emerging as a boon in ensuring efficient access to essential healthcare services. Primary care appointments took a major downturn as people avoided them largely until necessary or were unable to have routine face-to-face visits due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures at the beginning of the pandemic.

This became difficult for patients with chronic conditions or those requiring acute and urgent care. Healthcare providers soon turned toward digital health vendors to ensure continuity of care via digital solutions - telehealth - a mix of virtual visits, remote monitoring tools, mHealth, and emergency response systems.

Governments across Europe have been quick to react and deploy new reimbursement policies that take into account the new care delivery models. While some countries in Europe have rapidly deployed solutions, others have lagged behind due to the lack of preparedness of their healthcare IT systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Telehealth Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Summary, Telehealth Market

Key 2020 Trends, Telehealth Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth Market

Telehealth Market Scope of Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market

Healthcare Ecosystem in Europe

Solutions Landscape, Telehealth Market

Telehealth Market Definition and Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation, Telehealth Market

Virtual Visit Elements, Telehealth Market

Virtual Visit Reimbursements by Region, Telehealth Market

Evolution of Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Market

Typical Setup of Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Market

Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup, Telehealth Market

RPM Interface with IT Solutions, Telehealth Market

mHealth, Telehealth Market

Advantages of Telehealth

B2B vs B2C Virtual Visit Vendor Business Models, Telehealth Market

Commonly Used Application Areas, Telehealth Market

Foundation to Build a Successful Telehealth Ecosystem

Common Services (HIMSS Survey Findings), Telehealth Market

Vendor Ecosystem, Telehealth Market

Key Competitors for the Telehealth Market

Investment Landscape, Telehealth Market

Growth Drivers for the Telehealth Market

Growth Restraints for the Telehealth Market

Forecast Assumptions, Telehealth Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast, Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Telehealth Market

Regional Analysis, Telehealth Market

Country Comparison, Telehealth Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in the United Kingdom

Key Growth Metrics for the UK Telehealth Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, UK Telehealth Market

Country Overview: United Kingdom

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Germany

Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Germany

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Germany

Country Overview: Germany

Virtual Visit Reimbursements, Telehealth in Germany

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in France

Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in France

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in France

Country Overview: France

Virtual Visit Reimbursements, Telehealth in France

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Spain

Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Spain

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Spain

Country Overview: Spain

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Italy

Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Italy

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Italy

Country Overview: Italy

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in the Nordics

Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in the Nordics

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in the Nordics

Country Overview: Nordics

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Benelux

Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Benelux

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Benelux

Country Overview: Benelux

Growth Opportunity Universe, Telehealth Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Telehealth Solutions for Behavioral Health

Growth Opportunity 2: Estonia and the Nordics Launching Highly Sophisticated Telehealth Services

and the Nordics Launching Highly Sophisticated Telehealth Services Growth Opportunity 3: RPM for Real-World Evidence Collection

Growth Opportunity 4: Doctor-to-Doctor Communication

Growth Opportunity 5: Consumer Wearables to Cater to the Entire Care Continuum Needs

Strategic Imperatives Post-COVID-19, Telehealth Market

Next Steps

