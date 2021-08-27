European UCaaS Market Report 2021: Market Participants Must Create a Robust Growth Pipeline Incorporating Strategic Imperatives in the Post-Pandemic World

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European UCaaS Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The year 2020 was marked by significant changes in the way European businesses operate and serve customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to leave their traditional workplaces and move to work-from-home setups to comply with social distancing mandates and limit the spread of the virus. In addition to continuing to adequately serve customers, European organizations are compelled to seek ways to keep employees engaged, motivated, and productive.

Digital technologies and cloud communications and collaboration services, in particular, have provided a solution to European businesses and public sector organizations looking to bridge physical distances across employees, customers, suppliers, and partners. Flexible consumption models, mobile-ready solutions, and collaboration-rich user experiences have proved their value at a time of unprecedented physical disconnectedness.

To grow revenue above historical levels, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market participants must create a robust growth pipeline incorporating strategic imperatives in the post-pandemic world to empower a globally connected organization, a demographically diverse workforce, and digital-native customers.

Increasing competitive pressures in the European UCaaS market are driving continued mergers and acquisitions among European providers seeking to scale their operations and diversify or solidify their portfolios. However, market fragmentation is perpetuated by the continued entry of US-based providers seeking new growth opportunities as the US market matures.

Going forward, UCaaS provider success will be determined by both scale and ability to offer a differentiated value proposition. Service providers' core capabilities will need to be augmented by effective technology partnerships and reseller channels.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar Report

European UCaaS Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

8x8

AT&T

BT

Cisco

Destiny

Elisa

Enreach

Fuze

Gamma

KPN

Microsoft

Mitel

NFON

Orange

RingCentral

Swisscom

TDC

Telefonica

Telenor

Telia

Verizon

Vodafone

Zoom

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging Empower Key Stakeholders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2q9as

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

