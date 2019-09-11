European Union Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Union Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market Research Report: By Type, Portability, Application, Regional Insight - Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Union point-of-care ultrasound (PoCUS) device market is predicted to attain a size of $230.9 million by 2024, advancing at a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the surging prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness on the benefits of portable ultrasound devices, technological developments in PoCUS devices, surging aging population, and increasing spending on healthcare. On the basis of portability, the market is bifurcated into compact/handheld and trolley/cart-based devices.



Out of these, in 2018, the trolley/cart-based bifurcation held the larger revenue share of more than 70.0% in the market. These devices are easy to carry from one place to another and are being widely adopted in big healthcare settings for emergency and acute care. Based on application, the European Union point-of-care ultrasound device market is categorized into anesthesia, intensive care unit, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, emergency medicine, vascular and urology, and musculoskeletal.



Among these, the anesthesia category is predicted to hold more than 20.0% share in the European Union PoCUS device market, and it is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to the rising volume of surgeries in the nation. This is attributed to the fact that before performing any surgery, anesthesia is given to a person, and PoCUS devices are used here to monitor the insertion of the needle in the body while administering anesthesia. The anesthesia category is further divided into focused cardiac, airway, lung, chronic pain, abdominal, and others.



Out of these, owing to the growing incidence of cardiac diseases, the focused cardiac ultrasound division is expected to hold a share more than 25.0% by 2024 in the EU PoCUS device market. Various key players operating in the market are acquiring others to expand their product line. For instance, in June 2018, Analogic Corporation, the parent company of BK Medical Holding Company Inc., was purchased by Altaris Capital Partners LLC, a healthcare investment firm. After this, Analogic's ultrasound product portfolio was reoffered under the brand name BK Medical.



The strategic move was made by Analogic Corporation to ensure its growth in the market. Further, the European Union point-of-care ultrasound device market is witnessing the launch of new products, including technologically superior portable/handheld devices.



For instance, in June 2018, Hologic Inc. publicized the availability of its Viera portable breast ultrasound systems in the U.S. and Europe. With this system, physicians are able to diagnosis various diseases at an early stage. The handheld device delivers high-resolution images directly on a smart device at the point of care, which optimizes the patient pathway and clinical workflow.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Diagnostic

4.1.1.2 Therapeutic

4.1.2 By Portability

4.1.2.1 Trolley/cart-based

4.1.2.2 Compact/handheld

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Anesthesia

4.1.3.1.1 Focused cardiac ultrasound

4.1.3.1.2 Lung ultrasound

4.1.3.1.3 Airway ultrasound

4.1.3.1.4 Abdominal ultrasound

4.1.3.1.5 Chronic Pain

4.1.3.1.6 Others

4.1.3.2 ICU

4.1.3.2.1 Diagnostic

4.1.3.2.2 Resuscitative

4.1.3.2.3 Procedure guidance

4.1.3.2.4 Therapeutic and monitoring

4.1.3.3 Emergency medicine

4.1.3.4 Cardiology

4.1.3.5 OB/GYN

4.1.3.6 Vascular and urology

4.1.3.7 Musculoskeletal

4.1.3.8 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Surge in geriatric population

4.2.1.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.1.3 Technological advancements in PoCUS devices

4.2.1.4 Increasing awareness about the benefits of portable ultrasound devices

4.2.1.5 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.1.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Lack of skilled sonographers

4.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory norms

4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing awareness and growing adoption of PoCUS devices in EU countries

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario for PoCUS Devices

4.5 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 5. EU Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Portability

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 PoCUS Device Market for Anesthesia, by Type

5.3.2 PoCUS Device Market for ICU, by Type

5.4 By Country



Chapter 6. Germany Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. France Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. U.K. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Italy Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Spain Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Denmark Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Poland Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Netherlands Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Product Offerings of Key Market Players

14.2 Key Applications of PoCUS Devices Offered by Major Players

14.3 Strategic Developments of Key Market Players

14.3.1 Product Launches

14.3.2 Acquisitions

14.3.3 Other Developments



Chapter 15. Company Profiles



Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic Inc.

General Electric Company

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Esaote S.p.A.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

BK Medical Holding Company Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

