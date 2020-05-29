European Union Salt Market Analysis Report 2020: Market Forecasts on the Future of the Market Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Union: Salt Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the salt market in the European Union and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers.



The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the salt market in the European Union, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.



This report has been prepared using a unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts, gathered by semi-structured interviews.



The report includes:

Analysis and forecast for the economy of the European Union;

Analysis and forecast of the market size, value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by country, by types of products);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Governmental structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, etc.);

Country opportunity analysis;

Analysis of the major trade flows;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (including three possible scenarios for development).

This report will allow you to:

Quickly and cost-effectively get a strategic analysis and gain competitive intelligence about the market;

Track market data, including size, value, dynamics, structure, segmentation and forecasts: past, present and future;

Track and identify key market trends, opportunities and threats and key drivers behind recent market changes;

Strategically assess market growth potential, demand drivers and restraints on the market;

Explore and identify new market opportunities in the countries and regions within the market;

Evaluate the key macroeconomic indicators to get insight into the general trends within the economy;

See how the market performed in the past (over the last 5 years) and how it will perform in the future, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (in the next 5 years);

Get acquainted with the leading companies on the market;

Evaluate how diversified the market is in terms of competitive intensity, fragmentation and environment and understand competitive threats;

Empower your marketing, branding, strategy and market development, consumption and supply functions with useful market insights;

Build your investment strategy by assessing market attractiveness or company attractiveness;

Build your own market entry or market expansion strategy or evaluate your current strategy;

Add weight to pitches and presentations by using official and accurate data and calculations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive summary



3. Characteristics of salt



4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base



5. State of the economy of the European Union



6. Overview and analysis of the salt market in the European Union



7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of salt in the European Union



8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of salt in the European Union



9. Foreign trade operations of salt in the European Union



10. Overview and analysis of the imports of salt to the EU market



11. Overview and analysis of the EU exports of salt



12. Characteristics of the consumption of salt in the European Union



13. Forecast for development of the salt market in the European Union for 2020-2025



