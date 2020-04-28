European Urban Bus Market Outlook Report: Bus Network, Fleet and Plans for 75 European Cities
The second edition of the Europe Urban Bus Market Outlook Report provides a comprehensive overview of the existing urban bus market (including Euro standard buses, CNG buses, electric buses, hydrogen-fuelled buses, biogas/bio-methane buses, hybrid buses, etc.) and outlines investment plans of cities to deploy buses.
The report comprises two distinct sections.
Part 1 of the report describes the existing state of, and the expected opportunities in, the European bus industry in terms of current market size, market outlook, operators, ridership, bus rolling stock (by type, by age, etc.), financing, key players, plans to renew and expand bus fleet, etc. It examines recent developments, key trends, growth drivers and challenges, and will provide the future outlook for the industry.
Part 2 of the report provides updated information on the bus network, fleet and plans of 75 cities in Europe.
Each city profile provides information on:
- City background
- Key players
- Key policies and plans
- Network
- Ridership
- Existing and planned bus rolling stock (by type, by age)
- Capital projects
- Investments planned
- Upcoming tenders
- Key contracts awarded
- Recent developments
- Contact personnel
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Existing And Evolving European Bus Market
1.1 Existing Europe Urban Bus Market
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Current market size
1.1.3 Bus rolling stock
1.1.4 Ridership trends
1.1.5 Key operators, operating models
1.1.6 Key EU initiatives to promote deployment of clean buses
1.1.7 Revisions to the Clean Vehicles Directive
1.1.8 Nationwide plans for deployment of clean buses
1.1.9 Key clean bus pilot projects
1.1.10 Autonomous bus experiments
1.1.11 Charging infrastructure for electric buses
1.1.12 Hydrogen fuelling infrastructure
1.1.13 Total cost of ownership of zero-emission buses
1.1.14 Key trends
1.2 Recent Developments
1.2.1 Recent announcements
1.2.2 Recent initiatives, plans and policies
1.2.3 Recent contracts awarded
1.2.4 Recent deliveries
1.2.5 Recent funding
1.2.6 Recent technology
1.2.7 Other recent developments
1.3 Outlook and Opportunities
1.3.1 Growth drivers
1.3.2 Market outlook for clean buses in Europe
1.3.3 Upcoming bus-based infrastructure projects
1.3.4 Planned bus rolling stock procurements
1.3.5 Technology innovation for clean buses
1.3.6 Open tenders with contracts to be awarded
1.3.7 Key issues and challenges
1.3.8 Outlook for clean bus deployment
1.4 Key Players
1.4.1 Competitive landscape
1.4.2 Collaborations in the bus market
1.4.3 Key bus manufacturers
1.4.4 Key suppliers of electric bus charging infrastructure
1.4.5 Hydrogen fuel cell and refuelling infrastructure providers
Part 2: City Profiles
