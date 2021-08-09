European Warm Edge Spacer Market 2021-2028, Top 5 Trends Enhancing the Industry Expansion; Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European warm edge spacer market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 290 million by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Energy efficient solutions are the current need of the hour for various regions with freezing-temperatures including Europe and North America. Europe has been known to record incredibly low temperatures throughout the year, pushing in the need for clean heat insulation technologies and systems. In this case, warm edge spacers have emerged as a viable solution.

Moreover, rising investment towards the deployment of innovative, sustainable, and affordable heating and cooling solutions across the building sector would potentially boost the market growth over 2021-2028. Increasing installation of energy-efficient window systems would propel the product demand subsequently.

Below mentioned is a brief snapshot of the trends that are expected to structure the growth map of Europe's warm edge space market through the analysis timeframe:

Introduction to regulatory measures to boost energy efficiency of building structures

Introduction to various regulatory reforms to empower the energy efficiency of building structures along with the rising concerns toward surging energy bills is set to strengthen the growth spectrum of Europe's warm edge spacer market. Speaking of one such measure, it would be quite overt that the EU has developed various building energy conservation regulations for new and existing construction in an attempt to reduce the emission index and promote the deployment of sustainable systems.

Positive attributes of stainless steel spacer

Stainless steel spacers have been gaining ground in the European economies. Reason? The product's ability to accentuate the output and reduce the labor cost. This apart, the demand for aluminum spacers is also expanding across the regional market, mainly due to the increasing investments to refurbish conventional aluminum spacers.

Growing implementation policies promoting cleaner and effective technologies in the residential sector

Governments across the European continent are relentlessly working on laying down strategic measures to promote cleaner, affordable, and effective building technologies, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the warm edge spacer market across the residential segment. It was reported that in 2020, European warm edge spacers in the residential segment observed an installation of about 330 million meters. What has been driving this growth is the initiation of several directives pertaining to residential building energy efficiency.

Governmental intervention and thriving real estate sector in France

France's government is taking up novel initiatives to revamp old building construction with modern and effective solutions. This move is known to drive the demand for warm edge spacer in the country. Speaking of which, it has been claimed that France's warm edge space market would depict a growth rate of 4% through 2028. The expansion is also likely to come from growing investments across the real estate sector.

Increased installation of low-E glazing windows

Deployment of triple low-E glazing windows with warm edge spacers is touted to have a significant impact on the overall growth of the warm edge spacer market across the European economies in the coming years. One of the main reasons behind the increased installation of these is the introduction of stringent energy management and efficiency measures in the countries. Besides, goals of reducing carbon footprint up to a specific level would potentially augment the industry statistics for triple low-E glazed window warm edge spacers market.

