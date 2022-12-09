European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Collection, Transportation, Sorting & Separation, Reuse & Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfill Disposal

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European waste management market is at the forefront of transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive and smart solutions.

Focus on material and product circularity obtained through increased reuse, recycling, repurposing, and repairing is supported by the incorporation of high-tech solutions dedicated to collecting, sorting, and processing (in addition to re-designing and introducing innovative and secondary materials during manufacturing).



The concept of a circular economy is promoting new business models and creating new networks that vertically engage different stakeholders. Stakeholder collaboration, new technologies, services incorporation, and efficient data exchange enable an increase in waste collection and processing efficiency to find a marketplace for products, components, materials, and services across different industries and businesses.



Europe is experiencing continual efforts to achieve sustainable business by advancing digitalization, decarbonization, reuse and recycling, and strategic collaboration among industry stakeholders.

The key regions of the European waste management and circular economy market are witnessing a strong and greener recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and are at the forefront of implementing systemic solutions to increase market resilience against future disruptions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Highlights

Key Highlights of the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

COVID-19-related Challenges for the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

The 2021 European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market: Actual vs. Forecast

Market Revenue, 2021-2022

The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Key Regions and their Recovery

Top Predictions for 2022

The Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

2. The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macro Economic Factors

Europe : Top 3 Growth Opportunities

: Top 3 Growth Opportunities Europe : Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country

: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country Europe : Population by Country

: Population by Country Historical Development of Resource Productivity in the European Union

2022 European Economic Outlook: Top Predictions

5. Sustainability Index, 2022

The 2022 Sustainability Index: Key Assumptions

2022 Sustainability Index by Country

2022 Sustainability Index: Overview of Key Indicators by Country

6. Revenue Trends, 2022

Total Waste Generation

Total Generated Waste by Key Categories

Waste Treatment for Total Generated Waste

EU Action Plan to Achieve a Circular Economy

Forecast Assumptions

European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue Forecast by Segment in 2021 and 2022

European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue by Region, 2022

Opportunities by Region

7. Key Predictions, 2022

Key 2022 Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Trends

Trend 1: Circular Centers to Repurpose and Reuse eWaste

Trend 2: Circular Business Models

Trend 3: Expansion of the Repair Economy

Trend 4: Reverse Logistics as a Sustainable Supply Chain Management Tool

Trend 5: Circular Management System for Building Materials - BAMB

Trend 6: Plastic Credits to Help Fight Global Plastic Pollution

8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Collection

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Collection

Companies to Watch: Collection

9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Transportation

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Transportation

Companies to Watch: Transportation

10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Sorting and Separation

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Sorting and Separation

Companies to Watch: Sorting and Separation

12. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Reuse and Recycling

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Reuse and Recycling

Companies to Watch: Reuse and Recycling

13. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Energy Recovery

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Energy Recovery

Companies to Watch: Energy Recovery

14. Landfill Disposal Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Landfill Disposal

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Landfill Disposal

Companies to Watch: Landfill Disposal

15. Regional Predictions, 2022

2022 Predictions: Benelux and Alpine

2022 Predictions: Scandinavia

2022 Predictions: Iberia

2022 Predictions: United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

and 2022 Predictions: Italy

2022 Predictions: France

2022 Predictions: Germany

2022 Predictions: Rest of Central Europe

2022 Predictions: Rest of Southern and Eastern Europe

16. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT to Streamline Recycling Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability as a Digital Platform Service for the Plastic Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 3: Recycling of Glass Containers to Close the Loop on Material Supply

17. Conclusions

