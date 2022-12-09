European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Collection, Transportation, Sorting & Separation, Reuse & Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfill Disposal

Dec 09, 2022, 15:00 ET
The European waste management market is at the forefront of transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive and smart solutions.
Focus on material and product circularity obtained through increased reuse, recycling, repurposing, and repairing is supported by the incorporation of high-tech solutions dedicated to collecting, sorting, and processing (in addition to re-designing and introducing innovative and secondary materials during manufacturing).
The concept of a circular economy is promoting new business models and creating new networks that vertically engage different stakeholders. Stakeholder collaboration, new technologies, services incorporation, and efficient data exchange enable an increase in waste collection and processing efficiency to find a marketplace for products, components, materials, and services across different industries and businesses.
Europe is experiencing continual efforts to achieve sustainable business by advancing digitalization, decarbonization, reuse and recycling, and strategic collaboration among industry stakeholders.
The key regions of the European waste management and circular economy market are witnessing a strong and greener recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and are at the forefront of implementing systemic solutions to increase market resilience against future disruptions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Highlights
- Key Highlights of the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
- COVID-19-related Challenges for the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
- The 2021 European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market: Actual vs. Forecast
- Market Revenue, 2021-2022
- The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Key Regions and their Recovery
- Top Predictions for 2022
- The Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
2. The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Macro Economic Factors
- Europe: Top 3 Growth Opportunities
- Europe: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country
- Europe: Population by Country
- Historical Development of Resource Productivity in the European Union
- 2022 European Economic Outlook: Top Predictions
5. Sustainability Index, 2022
- The 2022 Sustainability Index: Key Assumptions
- 2022 Sustainability Index by Country
- 2022 Sustainability Index: Overview of Key Indicators by Country
6. Revenue Trends, 2022
- Total Waste Generation
- Total Generated Waste by Key Categories
- Waste Treatment for Total Generated Waste
- EU Action Plan to Achieve a Circular Economy
- Forecast Assumptions
- European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue Forecast by Segment in 2021 and 2022
- European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue by Region, 2022
- Opportunities by Region
7. Key Predictions, 2022
- Key 2022 Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Trends
- Trend 1: Circular Centers to Repurpose and Reuse eWaste
- Trend 2: Circular Business Models
- Trend 3: Expansion of the Repair Economy
- Trend 4: Reverse Logistics as a Sustainable Supply Chain Management Tool
- Trend 5: Circular Management System for Building Materials - BAMB
- Trend 6: Plastic Credits to Help Fight Global Plastic Pollution
8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Collection
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Collection
- Companies to Watch: Collection
9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Transportation
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Transportation
- Companies to Watch: Transportation
10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Sorting and Separation
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Sorting and Separation
- Companies to Watch: Sorting and Separation
12. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Reuse and Recycling
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Reuse and Recycling
- Companies to Watch: Reuse and Recycling
13. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Energy Recovery
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Energy Recovery
- Companies to Watch: Energy Recovery
14. Landfill Disposal Segment Outlook, 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot: Landfill Disposal
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Landfill Disposal
- Companies to Watch: Landfill Disposal
15. Regional Predictions, 2022
- 2022 Predictions: Benelux and Alpine
- 2022 Predictions: Scandinavia
- 2022 Predictions: Iberia
- 2022 Predictions: United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- 2022 Predictions: Italy
- 2022 Predictions: France
- 2022 Predictions: Germany
- 2022 Predictions: Rest of Central Europe
- 2022 Predictions: Rest of Southern and Eastern Europe
16. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: IoT to Streamline Recycling Market
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability as a Digital Platform Service for the Plastic Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunity 3: Recycling of Glass Containers to Close the Loop on Material Supply
17. Conclusions
