European Water and Wastewater Outlook Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Treated Wastewater as a Resource, Circular Economy, Resource Recovery from Sludge, & Micropollutant Removal Technologies

This research study examines the European water and wastewater industry as it tackles water stress, drought, and pandemic-induced challenges.

Revenues for the technology employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management have also been provided for the above-mentioned regions. The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from this space that market players and stakeholders can leverage.

Research Scope

The geographic scope of the study has been segmented as follows: The UK and Ireland, Germany, France, the Nordic countries, Benelux, Denmark, Iberia, the Alpine countries, Italy, Turkey, Greece, and the Rest of Europe. The study does not include Russia, Belarus, or the Caucasus countries.

Research Highlights

The study highlights the regional hotspots and presents a growth outlook of the key technologies for water, wastewater, and sludge treatment.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market predictions for the European water and wastewater industry?

What is the 2022 revenue of the European water and wastewater industry?

What are the regional trends and region-wise expenditure forecasts for the municipal and industrial segments?

What are the key growth opportunities emerging out of the water and wastewater industry? What are the strategic imperatives for market players?

The study provides key predictions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market for the following segments:

Design and engineering

Operation and maintenance

Water and wastewater technology

Process control and management

Chemicals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment: Water and Wastewater Market

Key Highlights of the European Water and Wastewater Market

Europe's Water and Wastewater Industry: Historic Sales

Water and Wastewater Industry: Historic Sales Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Water and Wastewater Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope: Water and Wastewater

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Water and Wastewater Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

5. Key Europe Water Revenue Trends, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Water and Wastewater Market

European Water and Wastewater Market Revenue Forecast by Subsegment in 2021 and 2022

European Water and Wastewater Market Revenue by Region in 2022

Opportunities by Region

Percentage of NRW by Country

Number of WWTPs and Percentage of Population Connected to a WWTP by Country

Intensity of Wastewater Treatment by Country

End Use of Sewage Sludge from Wastewater Treatment Plants in Europe

Low River Flow Levels in Europe Due to Drought

6. Companies to Watch

European Water and Wastewater Market: Companies to Watch

7. Key Predictions for 2022

Key 2022 Predictions

Prediction 1: Treated Wastewater Reuse for Water Stress and Water Scarcity Mitigation

Prediction 2: Resource Recovery from Sludge through Anaerobic Digestion for Biogas and Biosolids Production

Prediction 3: Adoption of Digital Twins across the Water Infrastructure Value Chain

Prediction 4: Intelligent Sewer Networks for Improved Flood Handling, Fewer CSO Events, and Reduced Environmental Impact

Prediction 5: Smart Metering with Advanced LoRa or NB IoT is Significantly Growing across Europe

Prediction 6: AI/ML-based Data Analytics Platforms for Condition Monitoring, Predictive Analytics, and Holistic Asset Management

8. Municipal Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal Segment

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment and Region: Municipal Water and Wastewater

Technology Segments: Snapshot

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment: Water Treatment Technologies

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment: Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment: Sludge Treatment Technologies

9. Industrial Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot: Industrial Segment

Revenue Forecast by Subsegment and Region: Industrial Water and Wastewater

2022 Market Snapshot: Industrial Segment

Technology Segment: Snapshot

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment: Water Treatment Technologies

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment: Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment: Sludge Treatment Technologies

10. Regional Predictions 2022: Municipal and Industrial W&WWT

2022 Predictions: The UK and Ireland

2022 Predictions: France

2022 Predictions: Germany

2022 Predictions: Alpine Countries

2022 Predictions: Iberia

2022 Predictions: Italy

2022 Predictions: Greece

2022 Predictions: Turkey

2022 Predictions: Denmark

2022 Predictions: Nordic Countries

2022 Predictions: Benelux

2022 Predictions: ROE (CEE and others, excluding Russia )

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 2: Resource Recovery from Sludge (especially RNG generation)

Growth Opportunity 3: Micropollutant Removal Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: Treated Wastewater as a Resource

12. Key Conclusions

