European Wax Center Named A "Top Growth Franchise" By Entrepreneur Magazine

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center , a leading personal care franchise brand that offers expert wax services from certified specialists, to ensure that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's first Top Growth Franchises list. This list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three year period, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. Thanks to its exceptional growth, European Wax Center was ranked #49.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as not only a top growth franchise, but also as the only wax-focused company in this highly competitive ranking. It is an honor that signifies continued growth being not only the first to market, but still the market leader," said European Wax Center CEO, David Berg. While COVID-19 impacted our 2020 plans and activations due to the closure of all of our centers for several months, we persevered and focused on the continued transformation of our technology foundation in preparation to accelerate growth in the years to come. "We are proud to have overcome significant business challenges this year, facing them head on and growing from them," said Berg.

"By maintaining steady, sustained growth over several years, these franchises have demonstrated that they have the systems in place to support their franchisees and help them become successful," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief. "Now as these and other companies around the country face unprecedented challenges, they may see their growth slow, but that record of success could prove more important than ever."

To determine the 2020 Top Growth Franchises ranking, Entrepreneur looked at each company's U.S. and Canadian franchise numbers over a three-year period (from July 2016 to July 2019; given the rapid changes, COVID-19 impacts weren't taken into account). In order to qualify, companies had to have positive growth of at least five units each year. They were ranked based on a formula that considers their total positive U.S. and Canadian franchise growth over the three years as well as factors that negatively affect growth, such as terminations, nonrenewals, and other closures.

To view European Wax Center in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topgrowth . Results can also be seen in the September issue of Entrepreneur, on sale September 1st.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC) is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in EWC and themselves. EWC provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the EWC experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. EWC continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, EWC offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is the #1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 750 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

SOURCE European Wax Center

