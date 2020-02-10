European Wax Center Names Crossmedia Its Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty focused personal care brand, has selected Crossmedia as its media Agency of Record to help it accelerate growth.

Crossmedia Inc., a New York City-based independent media agency, will rely on its accountable, outcome-based media infrastructure to help EWC reach its strategic goals and objectives.

European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise founded in 2004 by the Coba brothers, offers guests a full suite of waxing services, as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. The Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranked company operates a unique franchise business model, and its network includes more than 700 centers across the U.S. Crossmedia is an independent full-service media agency with eight offices in the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. The Crossmedia family of brands generates annual billings exceeding $1 billion and employs more than 550 worldwide. Minority owned in the U.S., Crossmedia earned a top spot on Ad Age's 2020 Best Places to Work list.

Founded in 2004, EWC is a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise providing guests with a modern environment for comfortable and luxurious waxing experiences at more than 700 centers across 40 states.

EWC's vision is Revealing Beautiful Skin® through exceptional services by professionally trained and certified waxing experts. It also offers a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories uniquely positioned to support the waxing process.

EWC relocated its corporate headquarters late last year from Hallandale Beach, Florida to Plano, Texas as part of its accelerated growth plan.

EWC placed 56th in Entrepreneur's 2020 annual Franchise 500®, a highly sought-after and highly competitive honor in the franchise industry.

Crossmedia's responsibilities will span communications planning, advanced analytics, and cross-channel media planning and buying.

Crossmedia U.S. Co-Founder and CEO Kamran Asghar expressed excitement to partner with such a dynamic business so well aligned with Crossmedia's passions and values. "We not only share an entrepreneurial spirit but a commitment to fair and inclusive practices," Asghar said.

Crossmedia, because of its diversity, inclusivity, and principled commitment to its employees, recently earned a top spot on Ad Age's 2020 Best Places to Work list.

Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer at EWC, said Crossmedia's corporate culture and its own double-digit growth rate make it a good fit for EWC. He said he was also impressed by Crossmedia's data forward, audience-first approach. "Proper measurement and analysis set the foundation for exceptional customer experience," he said. "Without it, a brand will likely fall short with its customers."

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise founded in 2004 by the Coba brothers, offers guests a full suite of waxing services, as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. EWC provides guests with a modern environment for comfortable and luxurious experiences, which is focused on EWC's vision of Revealing Beautiful Skin™ through exceptional services by professionally trained and certified waxing experts. So confident in the EWC experience, the first wax is always complimentary (brows, underarms, bikini line for women, and nose, ears, and brows for men). The Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranked company operates a unique franchise business model, and its network includes more than 700 centers across the U.S. For more, visit www.waxcenter.com.

About Crossmedia

Crossmedia is an independent full-service media agency with eight offices in the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. The Crossmedia family of brands generates annual billings exceeding $1 billion and employs more than 550 worldwide. Founded in Germany in 1997 and in the U.S. in 2000, it is a pioneer in data-led and unbiased media solutions. With its self-imposed and third-party audited Transparency Report introduced in 2007, Crossmedia is the only media agency that operates truly transparently on a global level. Minority owned in the U.S., Crossmedia earned a top spot on Ad Age's 2020 Best Places to Work list. Crossmedia clients include BMW, Mini, Etihad Airways, Lidl, U.S. Bank, Hertz, The Hartford, Nordstrom, New Era Caps, Lululemon, and White Castle. For more, visit xmedia.com.

Mike Farasciano Crossmedia 233617@email4pr.com 917-292-4424 Meredith Needle Creative Media Marketing 233617@email4pr.com 212.979.8884

SOURCE Crossmedia