European Wax Center Opens Elk Grove - The Ridge Location

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners (the "Company") opened its European Wax Center Elk Grove – The Ridge center in Northern California at 7580 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95757.

European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States. Since 2004, European Wax Center has been providing guests with a first-class waxing experience centered around the brand's proprietary Comfort Wax®, professionally trained estheticians, and crisp, clean waxing suites. Elk Grove – The Ridge center aims to provide the best waxing services in the area.

"To celebrate our center opening and get to know our neighbors, we are offering all guests a 'BUY 3 GET 1 FREE WAX PASS' until Tuesday, August 31st, 2021," explained Julie Marlin, VP of Center Operations for Wax Center Partners.

In addition to the new center promo, European Wax Center offers new guests 50% off their first Brazilian wax, or a free bikini line, underarm, nose, ear, or brow wax.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To book an appointment please call (916) 602 4929 or visit https://locations.waxcenter.com/ca/elkgrove/elk-grove-the-ridge-0424.html

About Wax Center Partners

Wax Center Partners is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm, in partnership with the Stieber EWC franchisee. The Company currently operates 12 locations and has 5 additional centers under development in Northern California, all scheduled to open this year.

Wax Center Partners foresees a promising expansion for its European Wax Center platform. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint through both new developments and acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets. For more information on Wax Center Partners, please contact Larry Stieber at [email protected] and visit www.mkhcapitalpartners.com.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience; they offer a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax®. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary pre- and post-wax products designed specifically for waxing skincare solutions called EWC to treat, groom, glow and slow. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 800 centers nationwide.

For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

