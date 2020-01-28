European Wax Center Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500®

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand providing guests with a modern environment for comfortable and luxurious waxing experiences announced it recently ranked as the lead wax brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks European Wax Center as no. 56 on the list of 500 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power.

European Wax Center's vision is Revealing Beautiful Skin®, through exceptional services by professionally trained and certified waxing experts. Along with award winning and exceptional services they also have a proprietary line of products designed to complement the waxing services provided for the body and face categories. The Entrepreneur ranking exemplifies the exceptional and unique franchise experience European Wax Center offers through brand affinity, proven concept, world class support, developed leadership and a simplistic business model. This strong network includes over 700 centers spanning over 40 states in the U.S.

In 2019, EWC announced its selection of Plano, Texas for its new corporate headquarters as well as the brand's launch of an accelerated growth plan, which included expanding executive leadership and bringing more than 100 jobs to the greater Dallas area. "The acknowledgment of being selected as the lead wax franchise in this highly competitive category is an honor that solidifies our belief in what we're working towards and the measures we've taken as we continue to expand our brand," said David Berg, chief executive officer of EWC.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. European Wax Center's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view European Wax Center in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise founded in 2004 by the Coba brothers, offers guests a full suite of waxing services, as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. EWC provides guests with a modern environment for comfortable and luxurious experiences, which is focused on EWC's vision of Revealing Beautiful Skin™, through exceptional services by professionally trained and certified waxing experts. So confident in the EWC experience, the first wax is always complimentary (brows, underarms, bikini line for women, and nose, ears, and brows for men). The company operates a unique franchise business model, and its network now includes over 700 centers across the U.S. For more, visit www.waxcenter.com .

SOURCE European Wax Center

Related Links

http://www.waxcenter.com

