European Wind Farms Database 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.



It includes 24982 entries (in 39 countries).



Its content represents 198,5 GW onshore and 199,5 GW offshore.



Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

Under construction: 161 entries (7,8 GW)

Operational: 22312 entries (190,7 GW)

Offshore market

Planned: 269 entries (146,5 GW)

Approved: 39 entries (17,4 GW)

Under construction: 19 entries (9,3 GW)

Operational: 143 entries (26,1 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Albania

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

