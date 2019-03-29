Europe's Animation & VFX Market, 2019 - Lucrative Opportunities in Video Streaming
DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Animation & VFX Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of the European animation industry was US$ 45.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 46.2 billion by 2020. The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 19 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 21.5 billion by 2020.
The total value of the global animation industry was US$ 259 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption.
The demand for animation and VFX has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video.
In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation & VFX available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation and VFX production taking place in a globally distributed mode.
Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.
The European animation studios have started partnering with global players to produce animation content for Television. These alliances have resulted in content suited for the local population. This is particularly seen in countries such as France, UK, Germany and Spain.
The European animated feature film industry has still not achieved the popularity and global appeal of their American counterparts. International marketing is a key area for improvement for European animation studios. There are very few European films with trans-national success. This is partly due to the diverse cultural backgrounds. However, this is undergoing change with a small number of local European productions enjoying European and global success.
STRATEGIES, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Movie-goers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices.
With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.
Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation & VFX
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
Germany Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Germany
History and Evolution of German Animation & VFX Industry
- FOREIGN INFLUENCE
- EARLY ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- LATER ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- GERMAN ANIMATION DURING THE 1990S
Industry Structure and Location
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN GERMANY
German Animation funding
- TYPES OF PUBLIC FUNDING IN GERMANY
- FEDERAL FUNDING
- REGIONAL FUNDS
- PRIVATE FUNDING SOURCES IN GERMANY
Animation Schools in Germany
Strategies for German Studios
Key Players in the German Animation & VFX Industry
Size of Animation Industry in Germany
Animation Studios in Germany
Television Channels in Germany
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
- ANIMATION TELEVISION CHANNELS IN GERMANY
UK Animation & VFX Industry
Industry Structure
Recent Movie Trends in the UK
Size of Animation Industry in the UK
- INDUSTRY SUCCESS
- CHALLENGES
- INDUSTRY SKILL SETS
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Animation Co-Productions in the UK
Animation Studios in the UK
- STRATEGIES FOR ANIMATION STUDIOS IN UK
Animation Television Channels in UK
Italy Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Italy
Government Support
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
Challenges
Size of Animation Industry in Italy
Animation Co-Productions in Italy
Strategies for Animation Studios in Italy
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Italy
Animation Studios in Italy
France Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in France
French Visual Effects Sector
Animation Co-productions in France
Size of Animation Industry in France
- TELEVISION CONTENT PRODUCTION IN FRANCE
- TELEVISION PRODUCTION BUDGETS IN FRANCE
- INVESTMENTS BY FRENCH TV CHANNELS IN ANIMATION
- COST PER HOUR OF ANIMATION BY FRENCH TV CHANNELS
Challenges for French Animation Industry
Government Support
Financing in French Animation
- TRENDS IN FINANCING SMALL BUDGET ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN FRANCE
- DISTRIBUTION
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Strategies for Animation Studios in France
Data of Animation Studios in France
Animation Studios in France
Animation Television Channels in France
- FRANCE 5
Spain Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Spain
Value of Animation Industry in Spain
Size of Animation Industry in Spain
Government Support
- PUBLIC FUNDING SYSTEM IN SPAIN
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Animation Co-Production in Spain
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Spain
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Spain
Animation Studios in Spain
Denmark Animation & VFX industry
Recent Movie Trends in Denmark
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Denmark
Value of Animation Industry in Denmark
Size of Animation Industry in Denmark
Animation Co-Production in Denmark
Animation Funding in Denmark
Animation Studios in Denmark
Sweden Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Sweden
Animation film market in Sweden
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Sweden
Value of Animation Industry in Sweden
Size of Animation Industry in Sweden
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Sweden
Hungary Animation & VFX Industry
Value of Animation Industry in Hungary
Size of Animation Industry in Hungary
Government Support
Industry in Transition
- CO-PRODUCTIONS
- FULL LENGTH FILMS
- NATIONAL FILM FUND
Russia Animation & VFX Industry
Animation Film market in Russia
- GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
Recent Movie Trends in Russia
Animation Studios in Russia
Value of Animation Industry in Russia
Size of Animation Industry in Russia
Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia
Norway Animation & VFX & Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Norway
Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- KEY ANIMATION PRODUCTION COMPANIES IN NORWAY
- NORWAY'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Animation Film market in Norway
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Animation Funding in Norway
Value of Animation Industry in Norway
Size of Animation Industry in Norway
Key statistics about Animation industry in Norway
Czech Animation & VFX Industry
Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- SUCCESSFUL CZECH ANIMATIONS
Animation Film market in Czech Republic
Recent Movie Trends in Czech Republic
Key Animation Production Companies in Czech Republic
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Czech Republic
Animation Funding in Czech Republic
Value of Animation Industry in the Czech Republic
Size of Animation Industry in Czech Republic
Key statistics about Animation industry in Czech Republic
Turkey Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Turkey
Animation Studios in Turkey
Animation Schools in Turkey
Government Support
Industry Challenges, Opportunities & Drivers
Strategies for Animation Studios in Turkey
Key Statistics about Animation Industry in Turkey
Poland Animation & VFX & Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Poland
Successful Polish animations
- INDUSTRY EVOLUTION AND KEY ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS
Key Animation Production Companies in Poland
Animation Funding in Poland
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Poland
Value of Animation Industry in Poland
Size of Animation Industry in Poland
Key statistics about Animation industry in Poland
Netherlands Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Netherlands
Successful Dutch Animations
Key Animation Production Companies in Netherlands
Animation Funding in Netherands
Industry Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Netherlands
Value of Animation Industry in the Netherlands
Size of Animation Industry in Netherlands
Key statistics about Animation industry in Netherlands
Finland Animation & VFX Industry
Recent Movie Trends in Finland
Industry evolution and key Animation productions
Globally successful Finnish animations
Government Support
