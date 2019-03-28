Europe's Furniture Industry, 2018

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe plays a key role in the global furniture industry and this is evident not only in terms of production, but also in terms of market and international trade values.

Furniture production in the area reaches over EUR 90 billion in 2017, accounting for around one fourth of the global furniture industry. Western Europe is responsible for the largest share, but Eastern countries are the fastest growing ones. Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and France rank among the top 12 furniture manufacturers worldwide, and hold a combined share of 15% of world production and 66% of Europe's production.



Furniture manufacturing has a long history in Europe. This, together with cultural heritage, gives European manufacturers a competitive edge and favors the development of creative competences recognized worldwide. Thus, the industry is able to combine new technologies and innovation with cultural heritage and style, provides jobs for skilled workers and is also a world leader in the high-end segment of the furniture market.

While remaining a SME-based industry, Europe is the headquarters of some of the biggest and most important global players. According to the author, 81 out of the top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide are located in Europe.

Study Coverage

The European furniture sector is described through updated statistics for production, consumption, imports and exports, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of producers (labour cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, research and development, innovations and policy issues) and a SWOT analysis.



The study analyses the European furniture market potential and development insights with historical data and future prospects for 2020.



Detailed tables for furniture imports and furniture exports by country and by geographical area of origin/destination, data by furniture segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture) and statistics for the European furniture manufacturing system are also included.



The competitive system analysis includes figures for the top 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialisation, total turnover and number of employees, weight of furniture on total sales) ranked according to turnover.



Around 2,000 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address, and website.



Analysis by Country



Outline of the market, macroeconomic trends and furniture data (production, consumption, imports and exports, for the time series (2012-2017) for: Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom.



As a supplement to the report, an Excel data file providing tables with main statistics for each considered country: production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture (2012-2017), total value and breakdown by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture).

Key Topics Covered



1. The role of Europe in the global furniture context

Europe and rest of the World. Production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture 2012-2017

2. The integration process within Europe

International furniture trade

3. Traditional and growing manufacturing countries within Europe and the integration of productive systems

Importance and performance of furniture production in each country's economy

Furniture production in Europe, 2012-2017. By area and by country.

4. Factors affecting competitiveness of European furniture producers

Labour cost and skilled labour availability

Availability of raw materials and components. The value chain

Investments in technology and machinery

Research and Design

Policy issues

5. The competitive system

Top 100 major European furniture manufacturers: company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialisation, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales

6. The European furniture market development

Furniture consumption in Europe, 2012-2017. By area and by country.

7. Market sources: national production, European market integration and import flows

8. Trade balance

Furniture trade balance, 2012-2017

Import penetration

Furniture imports, 2012-2017

Export orientation

Furniture exports, 2012-2017

9. Trends in furniture sub-segments and specialization

Furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture), 2012-2017

10. Future perspectives for the European furniture sector

Furniture consumption forecasts to 2020

11. SWOT Analysis of the European furniture sector

12. Country analysis

Outline of the market, macroeconomic trends, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2012-2017, trading partners, manufacturing productive system and consumption by region (when available)



13. Short Profiles For Around 2,000 European Furniture Companies (activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, email address and website)

