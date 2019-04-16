Europe's Leading Agricultural Cooperative Selects Icertis for Enterprise-Wide Contract Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that Lantmännen, one of Northern Europe's leaders in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products, selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to serve as its contracting foundation.

Lantmännen, a cooperative owned by 25,000 Swedish farmers, will use the ICM platform across its entire Group, thereby improving compliance and efficiency for its customer and supplier contracts. In addition, Lantmännen will be able to digitize its contracting processes and accelerate contracting velocity throughout the entire lifecycle, including managing eSignatures with Icertis' Adobe Sign integration.

"Sustainability is important and integrated within the Lantmännen Group and our responsibility from field to fork is a base for our strategy for long-term success," said Tove Cederborg, General Counsel and Head of Group Legal Affairs and Compliance at Lantmännen. "The ICM platform will ensure we have Group-wide control on all of our commercial agreements, giving us the transparency we require, while also driving efficiency and compliance across our organization."

Lantmännen selected Icertis because of the platform's ease of use, proven track record of end-to-end deployments, and ability to meet the current and future requirements of its business. The platform will give Lantmännen a single, comprehensive view of its Group agreements across the more than 20 countries in which it operates. By providing quick access to vital contracting information, the ICM platform will help the cooperative keep track of sustainability goals, brand promise fulfillment, quality assurance and other KPIs.

"We are delighted to be working with one of Northern Europe's leading agricultural cooperative enterprises," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As competition in global food markets continues to rise, having enterprise-wide visibility into all agreements is imperative for Lantmännen to deliver on its mission to make farming thrive."

