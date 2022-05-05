Europe's leading e-commerce and logistics marketplace returns for flagship in-person event

AMSTERDAM, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

About the Event

DELIVER 2022, the flagship in-person event for Europe's premier community for e-commerce and logistics, is held on 8+9 June at Amsterdam's Taets Art & Event Park.

The event gives industry professionals a focused opportunity to connect in-person at one-to-one meetings, share insights at inspiring interactive sessions, and see innovative new technologies at work on the exhibition floor. It attracts over 1,000 C- and D-level retailers and 120 logistics vendors from over 40 countries, and facilitates 5,000 one-to-one meetings.

800 senior retail and supply chain leaders that have already confirmed their attendance at DELIVER 2022 include C- and D-level representatives from LVMH (Louis Vuitton), IKEA, ASOS, Unilever, Amazon, Pepsi, Inditex and Samsung.

DELIVER CEO & Founder Stephane Tomczak:

"I am delighted to welcome back our valued community to Amsterdam in June for the industry-leading event we are so proud of at DELIVER, now bigger and better than ever in its seventh year.

"We are especially excited by the content programme for 2022, where we'll be exploring invaluable strategies in the areas of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), technology, and the environment. DELIVER is extremely proud once again to be a 100% CO2-neutral event, and in order to make a tangible commitment towards accelerating gender equality, DELIVER has joined HeForShe, the UN Women Solidarity Movement for Gender Equality. To this end, we have pledged that our selection of e-commerce leaders for the entire DELIVER 2022 speaker programme will reflect this commitment to the ideals and aspirations of HeForShe."

The gender-diverse line-up features 12 female keynote speakers including Eva Paelinck, Outbound Logistics Director Europe, The Cookware Company, Marisa Selfa, CEO, North Sails, Putri Realita, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Danone and Susana Sánchez Sánchez, Director General, Board Member, Parfois.

The Conference Programme

DELIVER 2022 features an unmissable programme of thought-leading, game-changing presentations addressing the biggest challenges and most exciting developments in our industry. This year, our diverse line-up of speakers will be discussing ideas across 52 sessions, including 12 keynotes divided into four dynamic content pillars:

The Gamechangers: three visionary retail leaders articulate their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategies

Setting the Scene: how digitisation and automation technologies will propel us into a new frontier of industry innovation

The Next Level: viable, sustainable methods for reducing the industry's CO2 emissions

The Open Road: the next frontier: a world of integrated, sustainable, modern e-commerce, driven by AI, VR and AR

By joining DELIVER's premier in-person community of e-commerce and logistic leaders and engaging with an audience of C-suite executives, attendees can:

Build networks with the minds that matter

Highlight thought leadership and align brands with market-leading experts

Share expertise in discussions, debates and case studies before a captive audience

Generate qualified leads in one-to-one meetings with key decision-makers

Demo new technology to e-commerce and logistics leaders hungry for solutions

VIP Delegate Benefits

The event's unique hosted buyer programme provides a range of feature-rich benefits for VIP attendees, including:

Free VIP pass, providing access to all sessions, meetings and networking opportunities

Accommodation covered for 8 June

€300 towards travel costs

All transfers between airport, hotel and venue

Meals provided for both days

Networking party with complimentary food, drinks and entertainment

Opportunity to connect with key industry media during event

Testimonials

"DELIVER is probably the best event of its kind we have been to" - MADE.com

"A very valuable time for seeking new opportunities for our business" - MaxiBike

About DELIVER

Founded in 2015, DELIVER is Europe's premier community for e-commerce and logistics. With our unique hosted buyer platform and audience of C-suite executives, we deliver matchmaking opportunities to the highest quality players in logistics and retail.

We offer two unmissable ways to meet and make deals: DELIVER, our flagship in-person event (8+9 June 2022, Amsterdam), and CONNECT, our innovative digital networking event providing year-round insight. We deliver connections.

