Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies Report 2022: Business Structure & Snapshot, Financial Performance Snapshot, Comparative Ranking

The 2022 edition of the report provides a comparative SFAS framework analysis, developed originally by Wheelen & Hunger, on Europe's Top 5 A&D Primes based on a holistic analysis of their strategic market positioning and degrees of responsiveness to the internal & external environments respectively amid a rapidly evolving industry, global macroeconomy and market landscape.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned against the prevailing market backdrop and how responsive it is to the nature & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

The framework generates an insightful strategic snapshot and a quantiative SFAS score for each OEM by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environments through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on their strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.

The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a re-evaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating, which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each industry OEM



The numeric SFAS scores and the corresponding analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis on industry players from a current as well as near term perspective with the framework analyzing the ability of each OEM to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously



SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it a much more effective tool for competitive assessment and comparative analysis of industry players

For Whom:

Key Decision-Makers

Program Managers, Defense Departments & Defense Procurement Executives

Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

Industry OEMs

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1 Business Structure & Snapshot

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Business Portfolio and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2 Financial Performance Snapshot

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Business Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10.CAPEX Trend



Section - 3 Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Europe's Top 5 A&D Primes

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section - 4 External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section - 5 Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices

Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

Top Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness

Key Existing & Emerging Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section - 6 Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

1. Airbus SE

2. BAE Systems plc

3. Rolls Royce Holdings plc

4. Leonardo S.p.A.

5. Safran SA



Section - 7 Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 8 Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future



Section - 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 10 Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

10.2 Global Defense Spending Trends

10.3 Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends

10.4 Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

10.5 Key Upcoming Defense Programs

10.6 Emerging Technologies

10.7 Market Outlook & Growth Projections

