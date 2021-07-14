EV Charging Station Market in Europe| COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio
Jul 14, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EV charging station market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 6.36 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the EV charging station market in Europe in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The EV charging station market in Europe will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of EV Charging Station Market In Europe
ABB Ltd.
The company offers various types of EV charging stations such as AC wallboxes, DC fast-charging stations, on-demand electric bus charging systems, and others.
BP Plc
The company provides public EV charging points across the UK.
ChargePoint Inc.
The company offers AC charging stations and DC fast-charging stations under the brands, CT4000, CPF50, Express 250, and Express Plus.
https://www.technavio.com/report/ev-charging-station-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
EV Charging Station Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Ev charging station market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Type
- AC Charging Stations
- DC Charging Stations
- Geography
- The Netherlands
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
The EV charging station market in Europe is driven by increasing investments in EV charging infrastructure development. In addition, favorable regulatory policies related to EVs and charging stations are expected to trigger the EV charging station market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.
