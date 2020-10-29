EV Connect and EVOCHARGE® Offer First Commercial EV Charging Bundle for LADWP Customers

The LADWP Bundle is designed to make it easier and faster to deploy EV infrastructure at apartment buildings, workplaces, and in disadvantaged communities. EV Connect and EVOCHARGE will provide hardware and software that is tightly integrated and OCPI certified to work together reliably and leverages a local distribution hub to serve deployment as well as long-term operation and service needs. Site owners who leverage the LADWP Bundle will have the peace of mind of knowing that their drivers can always get white-glove support through the EV Connect Call Center, 24/7/365, and an exclusive five-year warranty on the station to ensure it keeps working. Los Angeles drivers can utilize the EV Connect App which uses location-based service to easily find, access, and securely pay for EV charging.

"For wide-spread EV adoption, charging electric vehicles needs to be easy and convenient. EVOCHARGE is committed to delivering leading EV charging solutions to locations where EV drivers charge most," says Josh Kiewic, Vice President & General Manager of EVOCHARGE. "EVOCHARGE's networked charging stations support true open protocol network standards, allowing us to work with open protocol network providers such as EV Connect to provide a tightly integrated charging solution to benefit property owners and EV drivers. The LADWP program's focus on multi-family housing and commercial properties continues to be a great step forward for EV charging infrastructure in Los Angeles. We look forward to continuing to develop additional EV charging solutions across the region and the U.S."

Through the Charge Up LA! program, eligible LADWP territory commercial, multi-tenant, and workplace property owners and operators may utilize the rebate program's funding. To guarantee both station equipment and network systems work together, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of EV stations for businesses and drivers by certifying charging stations to ensure that they seamlessly accommodate the most common EV driver, site owner, and network operator use cases. EVOCHARGE, a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry, offers a range of premiere EV charging and cable management solutions to help make LADWP's up and coming multi-unit dwellings, workplace, fleet, and public charging station deployments convenient.

"Apartment complexes, retail businesses, and workplace parking lots are not typically managed by EV charging experts, yet they are the ones who face the challenge of complex choices around hardware and software, network integrations, physical installations, and long-term management and maintenance of their charging stations," said Patrick Macdonald-King, Chief Operating Officer at EV Connect. "We are proud to partner with EVOCHARGE to take the complexity out of deploying EV charging for LADWP customers with a turnkey way to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce transportation emissions."

The LADWP bundle will be available October 30, 2020 to LADWP electric customers within its region for a limited time. For more information on the bundle, visit www.evconnect.com/ladwp-bundle .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging cloud platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging services with premium customer support, from installation to the driver experience. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About EVOCHARGE

EVOCHARGE, founded in 2009, represents one of North America's original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EVOCHARGE provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EVOREEL cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EVOCHARGE products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EVOCHARGE is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years.

