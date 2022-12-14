EV Connect Enters 2023 With New Products and Software to Enhance EV Charging Management

A year of growth and innovation brings new EV charging infrastructure products for fleets, utilities, and the public charging infrastructure market.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure reliable EV charging for the estimated 10.6 million new EVs sold in 2022, EV Connect , a company dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions, today announced sweeping enhancements to its product and service lines. With these innovations, EV Connect further improves the EV charging experience for site owners, network operators, and EV drivers. These innovations are the capstone to a year during which EV Connect saved drivers over 900,000 gallons of gasoline, powered more than 38,000,000 electric miles, and kept more than 8,000,000 kilograms of greenhouse gasses from release into the atmosphere.

In addition to expanded partnerships with hardware companies and utilities, growth in customer installations, new product releases, and an acquisition by Schneider Electric, EV Connect now also offers:

Products and services tailored to maximize EV Connect platform features, including monthly bundled charging, which simplifies payments for EV drivers at multifamily properties and workplaces, as well as the expansion of its premium warranty offering through the Shield program for L2 and DCFC charging stations.

A utility-specific management console that provides high-resolution insights into station use and health metrics, as well as a partner-specific management console for value-added resellers and installer partners.

that provides high-resolution insights into station use and health metrics, as well as a for value-added resellers and installer partners. Powerful additions to the EV Connect API platform to accelerate charging app creation and integration, including an API Sandbox, virtual station simulator , and the ability for enterprise customers to integrate their own payment gateway.

to accelerate charging app creation and integration, including an , and the ability for enterprise customers to integrate their own payment gateway. Value-added features to help customers drive utilization of their stations, including EVouchers that customize discounts, couponing for drivers and businesses, as well as shared roaming capabilities to increase visibility of available stations.

that customize discounts, couponing for drivers and businesses, as well as shared roaming capabilities to increase visibility of available stations. Expansion of Fleet Charging Management Platform to improve depot and home charging capabilities, enhance energy efficiency and management, and provide full-stack vehicle telematics data, Voyager fuel card integration for on-route charging, and at-home charging tracking capabilities for simpler reimbursement processes.

"Advanced charging management software is essential to support the growing number of EVs on the road, and we are providing site owners and charging networks the power to integrate EV charging into their business models," said Jordan Ramer, CEO at EV Connect. "We introduced a wealth of advancements in 2022 because we leverage a growing base of real-world data and customer inputs to improve our offerings."

The EV Connect platform is built to serve EV drivers and supports anything from single-station site owners to networks with many thousands of connectors. To learn more about EV charging management solutions from EV Connect, please visit: https://www.evconnect.com/solutions-overview

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric which serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

