EV Connect Expands Charging Network and Adds Partners in Canada

EV Connect acquires a substantial portion of the EV charging assets of MyEVRoute and increases its footprint in Canada

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest electric vehicle charging networks in North America, EV Connect, today announced that the Company will migrate most MyEVroute Network customers to the EV Connect Network in the coming months. Previously owned and managed by Koben Systems Inc., MyEVRoute Network customers will benefit from EV Connect's trademark ability to simplify the set-up, management, and optimization of EV charging with premium driver support.

EV Connect ULC offers an integrated EV charging platform with advanced machine learning hardware diagnostics, grid management, and driver support to serve charging hosts, network operators, and fleet managers. As part of the MyEVroute migration, EV Connect has agreed to transition approximately 200 EV charging stations to the EV Connect Network and take over operations and maintenance support for those stations. Former MyEVroute Network charging hosts will be given access to EV Connect Management Software, and the Company is working with charging hosts to provide service and maintenance on qualified equipment.

"Addressing climate change and reducing our carbon footprint has been a top priority for our city," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "We are excited to welcome companies like EV Connect to the region as we evolve our electric vehicle charging infrastructure and continue to build up an environmentally friendly city."

To ensure a smooth transition over to the EV Connect network with minimal service interruptions, EV Connect has begun collaborating with many of the former Koben Systems charging hosts in Canada, including parking lot operators, nationwide banking, hospitality, and real-estate companies, community centers, and more. EV Connect is also establishing relationships with Canadian resellers such as OZZ Electric and Signature Electric, among others. EV Connect is supported by Toronto Global, a team of experienced business advisors assisting global businesses to expand into the Toronto Region, the Government of Ontario's Trade and Investment Office in California, and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

"Acquiring the MyEVroute Network is the first step to a big commitment to Ontario and Canada," said Patrick Macdonald-King, Chief Operating Officer of EV Connect. "EV Connect is thrilled about our Canadian expansion, and we look forward to scaling charging infrastructure to support Canada's decarbonization goals fully."

EV Connect is one of the premier EV charging solution providers and runs one of the largest charging networks in North America, with over 8,000 charging stations under management and over 100,000 EV drivers subscribed to its service. EV Connect streamlines the management of EV charging ecosystems from the initial configurations of installations, to deployment and maintenance, and finally to exemplary customer service and field servicing.

Please visit the EV Connect website for more information about the newly offered Canadian EV charging programs through which the EV Connect platform is available.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect serves customers across 41 states in the U.S. including General Motors, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. Globally, EV Connect's reach extends across Europe, Australia, and Asia, removing carbon emissions from vehicles through the electrification of transportation. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.ca and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

