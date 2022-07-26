EV Connect Platform Receives GSA Approval

Advanced EV charging management and related services become available through five EV Connect prime contractor partners.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In proud support of the ongoing electrification of the U.S. government's 650,000-vehicle fleet , EV Connect is announcing that its products and services are now included in the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for federal acquisition of best-value electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) and ancillary services. Under the BPA and through its approved partners, ABM , Ameresco , District Fleet , PLEMCo , and Verdek , government customers and Federal contractors will be able to select EV Connect to acquire the EV infrastructure required to support the Federal government's climate and fleet electrification objectives. In turn, EV Connect will help its partners simplify the process of implementing EV infrastructure for their federal customers by offering turnkey EV charging solutions encompassing charging stations, installation, site preparation, station activation, station management software, support, ongoing maintenance, and more.

"At EV Connect, we firmly believe it will take the collaboration of the entire industry to meet the Federal Government's ambitious goals for zero-emissions transportation and arresting climate change," said Scott Kaptur, director of federal sales at EV Connect. "It is through invaluable relationships like those with our partners on the GSA EVSE contract that we can streamline and simplify EV charging and better position ourselves to achieve widespread EV adoption across the nation."

The recently issued government-wide, $220 million EVSE BPA establishes a streamlined procurement process for the Federal Government to purchase electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and ancillary services. The GSA EVSE BPA encompasses Level 2 charging stations, DC Fast Chargers, site planning services, installation, smart charging software, and other EVSE-related solutions. The GSA has established 16 BPA-holders and multiple brands to guide agencies through consulting and support services that simplify the purchase process, reduce procurement time and associated costs, help businesses meet projected EVSE goals, and provide access to vendors that meet security and privacy requirements.

Since 2010, EV Connect has simplified charging stations' set-up, management, and optimization, from installation to driver support. Through its extensive EVC Partner Program , EV Connect customers can choose the charge station hardware that best suits their needs and gain access to real-world insights and aggregate data views to analyze charging station usage to enable network and station owners to make informed decisions about deployment, future planning for grid impacts, and direct charging infrastructure investments. The EV Connect platform also helps optimize EV charging site operations by letting owners use remote diagnostics to monitor station performance in near-real-time and customize alerts about when a charger experiences a fault, loss of communication, or other issues. The platform includes everything from localized to global enterprise monitoring and station management, advanced features such as demand response capabilities, load balancing technology to prevent overdraw, and a robust authentication and transaction processing system that ensures secure, authorized usage.

For more information about the GSA BPA, please visit www.gsa.gov/evse .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric which serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE EV Connect