EV Connect to Help Expand California Charging Infrastructure Under $436M EV Program

"We look forward to building on the customer success stories from the original Charge Ready pilot program. EV Connect is proud to support like-minded local businesses that are building a sustainable future within the SCE territory," says Jordan Ramer, CEO, and Founder of EV Connect. "It's time to electrify transportation, and we are thrilled to be able to do that right in our backyard."

In addition to the SCE Charge Ready program, EV Connect is an approved network provider for the $356 million SCE Charge Ready Transport program, as well as the SCE Schools & Parks Program, for which EV Connect will provide a bundled charging solution that includes station hardware, software, and operations and maintenance services for EV charging at school sites across the SCE service territory.

Started in 2016, the Charge Ready pilot program added more than 1,000 EV chargers at more than 100 sites in the SoCal Edison service area. Of those chargers, EV Connect secured more than 300 connectors--across 226 charging stations--and included customers such as the Marriott Palm Desert Spring Villas and Panda Restaurant Group . Thanks to its hardware-neutral approach, the EV Connect platform works seamlessly with all charger types and manufacturers leveraging open standards. EV Connect continues to make it simple to roll out unique, tiered pricing structures for employees, visitors, and corporate fleet drivers, as well as enabling grid management tools for utilities and grid operators. While the EV Connect mobile app empowers drivers to charge up at work and beyond the corporate campus. EV Connect is ready for tens of thousands more connectors, site owners, sites, and drivers.

To see if the Southern California Edison Charge Ready program is right for your organization, please visit the EV Connect website .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect serves customers across 41 states in the U.S. including Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. Globally, EV Connect's reach extends across Europe, Australia, and Asia, removing carbon emissions from vehicles through the electrification of transportation. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

