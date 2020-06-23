EV Connect, Trillium Announce Completion of California's Central Valley Electric Highway

The California Electric Highway is an extensive network of charging stations along Interstate 5, Highway 99, and other primary roads throughout California. The completion of the new charging stations expands California's portion of the nearly 4,000-mile West Coast Electric Highway aimed at providing charging stations every 25 to 50 miles. The initiative is funded through incentives and grants from the California Energy Commission . The three Love's charging sites will feature rates of 50 or 150 kilowatts and accommodate charging for up to four vehicles at one time. The new charging stations, including DC fast chargers (DCFC) and level-2 chargers at Love's stations in Ripon, Madera and Tulare, use EV Connect's EV Cloud, an innovative cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"We can now provide electric vehicle drivers the same safe and well-maintained travel stop services that we've provided to professional truck drivers and everyday motorists since 1964," said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love's. "We're excited to welcome motorists along Route 99 and play a part in reducing emissions through our electric vehicle infrastructure."

EV Connect provides the industry's largest open-standards EV charging cloud platform for managing networks of charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the improvement of the driver experience. EV Connect offers its charge station network and site-owner customers the option to choose from a large selection of charging stations through the company's Electric Vehicle Charge Station (EVCS) Certification Program. The EVCS Certification Program was the first of its kind in the industry, and by offering network flexibility EV drivers can now also enjoy real-time access to the status of Love's charging stations through the EV Connect driver app.

"Love's Travel Stops are a mainstay of the American road trip, and we are excited to help roll out charging locations on the nation's highway system and bring long-distance mobility to electric vehicles," said Jordan Ramer, founder, and CEO of EV Connect. "We are pleased to work with Trillium to deploy their DCFCs in strategic locations to fulfill part of EV Connect's deployment program under the California Energy Commission grant program."

Funding support is provided by the California Energy Commission's Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, which invests in transportation and fuel technology innovation that helps California meet its energy, clean air and climate change goals. EV Connect will operate the charging stations, while Trillium will build the sites and provide ongoing management.

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities, and the driver experience. The world's largest companies from enterprise, to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities, leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Trillium, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, is a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, specializing in fuel supply, design, installation, and operation for innovative energy solutions. Trillium's alternative fuels offerings include compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as well as low carbon energy supply from renewable natural gas, solar installation, and on-site electricity generation. For more than 20 years, Trillium has exceeded Customer expectations by delivering superior quality, reliability and dependability at more than 200 alternative fueling stations nationwide. Trillium specializes in designing, building, and operating these facilities, and provides 24/7 maintenance services for various types of professional fleets. Combined, Love's Travel Stops and Trillium own 61 public-access CNG facilities. To learn more, please visit loves.com/Trillium .

Love's Travel Stops is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

