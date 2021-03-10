EV Experts Makes A Splash In The Electric Vehicle Market

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Experts, LLC., announced a new venture providing electric vehicle charging solutions to commercial and government agency clients in an increasingly expanding market sector. The government is providing attractive policies and incentives to drive the adoption of EVs. Their investment in infrastructure construction favorable to a sustainable environment has allowed the EV space to grow double digits year after year and the global electric vehicle market is projected to reach 100 billion USD by 2027.

Along with government agencies, EV Experts provides EV solutions to the real estate industry including property owners, developers, builders, property management firms as well as fleet owners and others.

The EV Experts team will provide design, engineering, installation, and commissioning services. Additionally, the company will deliver a consultancy service unit aimed at public agencies given the sustainability goals of the State of California are becoming increasingly ambitious.

"We are in a rapidly growing market with a great deal of opportunity. EV Experts has the ability to make a lasting impact on client sustainability goals and help preserve the environment." - Ian Sanchez, Managing Partner at EV Experts.

EV Experts also announces a partnership with DUEx, a dry utility consulting company that works closely with utility agencies and private commercial clients.

About EV Experts, LLC.

EV Experts is an Orange County-based company that provides electric vehicles charging station solutions including design, engineering, installation, and commissioning. These services are geared toward landowners, builders, developers, public agencies, and other groups in the commercial and government space. EV Experts, LLC., brings a bold vision to the innovative industry and is distinguished by its experienced team.

