EV Systems Market Leader Nott Company and Zeus Electric Chassis Enter Joint Development Agreement to Lead the Evolution of Vocational Vehicle Electrification

TWIN CITIES, Minn., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, long-standing Minnesota native Nott Company announced its partnership with Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. (Zeus). The two companies headquartered in the St. Paul metro area have formalized a long-term Joint Development and Supply Agreement, positioning themselves to become a force in the industry.

"Zeus and Nott Company have been working closely together for over 3 years and have formed a strong relationship. The team has a market-leading approach to integrating an EV cab-chassis with traditional auxiliary body functions, ensuring a safe and productive solution that meets customer needs," says Bill Brandt, Zeus VP of Business Development & OEM Sales.

Nott Company's scope of work on the Zeus cab-chassis includes all electronic controls, telematics, HMI integration, traction motors, e-Pump for steering & braking, high power electronic cooling sub-systems and on-board charging/export power. "Nott Company has an outstanding portfolio for any electrification (low or high voltage) or hydraulic solution and combination thereof. We are partnering with innovative companies like Zeus to transform the electric vehicle landscape," notes Markus Rauchhaus, Nott Co. CEO.

Nott Company, a distribution and systems engineering integrator, primarily covers the Midwest states while also solving electrification needs with customers nationwide. Over the past 5 years, Nott Co. has executed on a strategy to become a leader in electrification systems integration. Nott Co. has added market-leading global component manufacturers to their portfolio and built a strong system engineering team to create innovative solutions.

Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. is bringing to market a leading class 3-8 electric work truck solution in North America. The Zeus business model includes leveraging strategic partners such as Nott Co., and enabling existing OEM body manufacturers to create uncompromising and fully integrated electric vocational work truck solutions. This includes integrating all hydraulic and electric work functions/tools with a common control system architecture.

Zeus is well-networked within the e-Mobility ecosystem, partnering with market leading technology suppliers, work truck body OEM's, end-user fleets, and non-profit industry leaders with the mission of accelerating EV adoption nationwide. The ground-up approach and willingness to co-develop allows Zeus customers to reimagine their future business model.

Nott Co offers a complete product line of ePumps and hydraulic controls sized specifically for EV work truck applications that provide optimum efficiency, safety and productivity.

About Nott Company: From modest beginnings supplying leather drive belts for the milling and lumber industries in 1879, Nott Company has expanded into four divisions specializing in Mobile and Industrial Fluid Power, Engineered Materials Solutions, and Industrial Engineered Solutions. Headquartered in Arden Hills, MN, we serve customers via seven locations in North America. Visit us at nottco.com.

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.: Headquartered in White Bear Lake, MN, Zeus is a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Learn more at zeuselectricchassis.com.

