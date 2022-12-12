EV traction motor market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AC Propulsion Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) traction market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,960.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing sales of EVs, the decreasing prices of lithium-ion batteries, and the advantages of EV traction motors.

The market is segmented by application (railways, electric vehicle, and others) and power rating (below 200 kw, 200 to 400 kw, and above 400 kw).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EV Traction Motor Market 2023-2027

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Railways:

The railways segment grew gradually from USD 1,669.29 million between 2017 and 2021. As traction motors offer high torque and speed control, it is a common choice of engine for locomotives and trains. There are three types of traction motors, namely DC, AC, and synchronous traction motors. The most commonly used traction motors in railways are DC traction motors. The increasing electrification of railways, especially in developing countries, will drive the growth of the railways segment during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle (EV) traction market as a part of the auto parts and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in the electric vehicle (EV) traction market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle (EV) traction market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) traction market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,960.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., Aisin Corp., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bowe Digital Ltd, Continental AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Magna e Powertrain, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saini Group, Siemens AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Valeo SA, and Yasa Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Rating



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global EV traction motor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global EV traction motor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Power Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Power Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Railways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Railways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Power Rating



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Power Rating

7.3 Below 200 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Below 200 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Below 200 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Below 200 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Below 200 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 200 to 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on 200 to 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on 200 to 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on 200 to 400 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on 200 to 400 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Above 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Above 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Above 400 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Above 400 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Above 400 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Power Rating ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 120: Aisin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Aisin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 124: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 127: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 131: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 LG Magna e Powertrain

Exhibit 140: LG Magna e Powertrain - Overview



Exhibit 141: LG Magna e Powertrain - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: LG Magna e Powertrain - Key offerings

12.10 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 143: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 145: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 146: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

12.11 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 148: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 153: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 TOSHIBA CORP

Exhibit 168: TOSHIBA CORP - Overview



Exhibit 169: TOSHIBA CORP - Business segments



Exhibit 170: TOSHIBA CORP - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: TOSHIBA CORP - Segment focus

12.16 Valeo SA

Exhibit 172: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 173: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 175: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Valeo SA - Segment focus

12.17 Yasa Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Yasa Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Yasa Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Yasa Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

