Eva Cathcart's New Book Mi Primera Etapa: La Realidad Se Hizo Verso Is A Heart-Tugging Collection Of Poems Reflecting Family, Partnership, And Stability In Life

Cathcart said this about her book: "The book you are holding in your hands presents more than twenty-five poems that, in simple language, tell us about infidelity, about retaining the partner, not so much out of love, but out of habit and security. How your character changes when you feel humiliated and you no longer want to laugh or do a good deed.

Mi primera etapa: La realidad se hizo verso does justice delving into the author's relationships with her family. As a permanent note, the much-needed forgiveness to move forward and the appreciation of honesty. Being authentic makes you freer.

At the end of the book, the author shares some of her learnings in her life, hoping that they contribute to the spiritual growth of those who decide to read the book."

Published by Page Publishing, Eva Cathcart's new book Mi primera etapa: La realidad se hizo verso will captive willing hearts and minds with evoking sentiments about family, infidelity, love, and pain that bring wisdom and grace in life.

