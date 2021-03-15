EVA Voice Biometrics Now Available on Okta Integration Network

SYDNEY, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auraya, a world leader in voice biometric technology, announced today the availability of EVA Web Voice Biometrics on the Okta Integration Network. EVA Web is a specialised web-based voice biometric solution that enables organizations to verify the identity of customers and employees who need to access secure services or personal data online. Okta customers can now search for EVA Web on the Okta Integration Network and activate this secure yet convenient 'factor' today.

EVA Web is designed to work with a broad range of web browsers that support audio capture. In addition to improved security and privacy, EVA Web provides a seamless and delightful user experience as users are not required to swap devices or applications to obtain a one-time passcode or enter any sensitive information to answer security questions.

Paul Magee, president and executive director of Auraya Systems, said "Many organizations are adopting multi-factor authentication strategies to improve the security of customer data and protect their customers and their brand from fraudsters who attempt account takeover and other malicious attacks. Voice biometrics enables customers to simply say the digits displayed on their screen to provide a secure yet very convenient confirmation of identity allowing secure access to services and systems. EVA web can be used in messaging and chat applications for secure and personalised self-service. We are proud to be part of the Okta integration network, simplifying the process for Okta customers to turn on an EVA voice biometric factor."

EVA Web uses SAML (security assertion markup language) to maintain authentication integrity and security, allowing Okta customers to integrate EVA Web into many different websites that require two-factor authentication such as portal logins.

About Okta

Okta is a secure identity cloud that links all your apps, logins and devices into a unified digital fabric. With Okta, you're up and running on day one, with every app and program you use to work, instantly available. Whether you're at your desktop or on the go, Okta seamlessly connects you to everything you need.

About Auraya

Auraya is a world leader in voice biometric technology with the mission of empowering people and organizations to interact and engage with convenience and security in all channels and languages. Auraya develops next-gen voice biometrics technology to deliver easy to use and highly secure authentication and fraud detection capabilities. Auraya provides its technology to a global network of partners who incorporate Auraya's voice biometric technology into their secure, customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. The ecosystem of partners delivers solutions in all industries including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services and telecommunications. If you would like to talk to the team at Auraya, send us an email at [email protected].

