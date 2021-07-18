Evaluate and Track Air Travel Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

Air Travel Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Category innovations

Green initiatives

Top-line growth

Supply base rationalization

Scalability of inputs

Reduction of TCO

Sign Up for a Sample Air Travel Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/air-travel-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This report evaluates suppliers based on coverage of travel destinations, value-added services, transparency in pricing, and references and clientele. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation Include:

Rail Freight - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report : The report provides a complete drill-down on global rail freight spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and APAC.

The report provides a complete drill-down on global rail freight spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for , , , and , and APAC. 4PL - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report : The 4PL will grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during 2021-2025 . Prices will increase by 5%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The 4PL will grow at a . Prices will during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Refrigerated Trucking - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This market's prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Related Links

https://procurement.spendedge.com/?utm_source=PRnewswire&utm_medium=Pressrelease&utm_campaign=T8_Week28_rfs6&utm_content=IRCMSTR21447

