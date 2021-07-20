Evaluate and Track Marketing Services Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers

Marketing Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Cost savings

Supply base rationalization

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Demand forecasting and governance

Green initiatives

Top-line growth

Category innovations

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Scalability of inputs

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis : The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025 . This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

The communication software will grow at a . This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers. Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report : Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Security Software Procurement prices will and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

