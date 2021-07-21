Evaluate and Track Supply Chain Financing Solutions Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge
- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.
- SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms
Jul 21, 2021, 13:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Financing Solutions will grow at a CAGR of 17.21% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Supply Chain Financing Solutions requirements.
Supply Chain Financing Solutions Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Category innovations
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Reduction of TCO
- Customer retention
- Green initiatives
- Scalability of inputs
Sign Up for a Sample Supply Chain Financing Solutions Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/supply-chain-financing-market-procurement-research-report
This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
Related Reports on Financial Services Include:
- Payments Processing - Forecast and Analysis: The payments processing will grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 8-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Banking Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on industry-experience, global reach, value-added services, and adoption of security measures.
- Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The credit collection and collection agency services will grow at a CAGR of 11.52% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 10%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a high bargaining power in this market.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article