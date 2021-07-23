Evaluate and Track Supply Chain Insurance Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

The Supply Chain Insurance will grow at a CAGR of 3.83% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Supply Chain Insurance requirements.

Supply Chain Insurance Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance
  • Cost savings
  • Top-line growth
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Category innovations
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Green initiatives
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Demand forecasting and governance

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

