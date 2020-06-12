Evan Turk Announces His Candidacy for State Committeeman of the Palm Beach County Republican Executive Committee

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Turk [E.W. Turk, Esq.], a well known and respected Palm Beach attorney, has announced his candidacy for State Committeeman for the Palm Beach County, Republican Executive Committee.

Evan W. Turk Evan W. Turk

The REC is a vital extension of the Republican Party to local voters. The Executive Committee works to seeking the best Republican candidates for local, county, state, and federal offices. They represent the Republican community at large. Evan points out, "Especially crucial to the position of State Committeeman is inspiring the next generation to be politically active and engaged." He is committed to reaching into this new group of millennial voters, who are shaping the face of the party. The position of State Committeeman is a crucial role. A liaison between the Palm Beach county committee and the Republican Party of Florida. Evan has deep-rooted connections in the legal and business community. His reach spans all age groups and can reach into the new population of voters.

Evan recognizes that the above not only applies to PBC but the entire state, and is committed to bringing attainable goals into the RPOF discussion. Evan has carefully watched the political landscape in PBC over the last decade. He states that, "During this time, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has lost the attention of the party. That trickled up to the national RNC which looks at our county as a loss leader. There was a blue wave in South Florida. That wave caused the RNC and RPOF to ignore funding needed for Republican candidates, making it almost impossible for any GOP candidate at any level to win. I want to be a leader of this change. It seems the PBC GOP has thrown in the towel and surrendered to the Democrats. It is time to bring respect back and make the Palm Beach county REC relevant again."

Last year, the PBC REC became rattled with calls for new leadership and direction. The PBC REC to lose members each year rather than build its membership. For example, until last year, there were less than 150 members in the REC when there should be over 3,000. Evan believes his leadership, and goal setting will increase GOP registrations and engagement in the party.

Palm Beach County primary voting has a deadline of Monday, July 20, 2020. Early voting begins Monday, August 3, 2020, and runs through Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Media Contact:

Donna Levy

561-877-1920

[email protected]

SOURCE Evan W. Turk