Evan W. Smith Funeral Services Responds to Community Needs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In response to families' need for timely information and accessible service during the COVID-19 health crisis and beyond, Delaware-based Evan W. Smith Funeral Services has unveiled a new website that is loaded with free resources. The family-owned company, which was founded in 2009 and serves clients from its Dover and Wilmington locations, has added several new capabilities to its long list of services. Visit us at www.ewsmithfs.com to learn more. More than just a new website, ewsmithfs.com is loaded with free resources and takes the CDC's recommendations for "technology to connect virtually with family and friends during the grieving process" to a whole new level with their online Tribute Wall and more. (PRNewsfoto/Evan W. Smith Funeral Services) Since 2009, residents of Wilmington, Dover, and the surrounding Delaware community have relied on the caring staff at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services to help them through their darkest hours. Family-owned and operated, the company offers an array of elite funeral care services, including traditional funerals, cremations, memorials, preplanning and more. (PRNewsfoto/Evan W. Smith Funeral Services)

The company's newly-released website, https://www.ewsmithfs.com, is designed to provide families and loved ones with easy-to-access information, along with features and services that provide the convenience and safety needed during social distancing.

New features and capabilities include:

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services has decades of experience in caring for families throughout Delaware and from all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. The company possesses specialized expertise in serving the African American, Latino, and veteran communities.

"We are pleased to offer these expanded services during this challenging time and we hope families gain comfort from them," stated company founder and owner Evan W. Smith. "We're here for every member of the community and our staff remains focused on following superior safety practices while providing the same dignified service for which we are renowned."

About Evan W. Smith Funeral Services: Since 2009, residents of Wilmington, Dover, and the surrounding Delaware community have relied on the caring staff at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services to help them through their darkest hours. Family-owned and operated, the company offers an array of elite funeral care services, including traditional funerals, cremations, memorials, preplanning and more. With decades of experience in caring for families from all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life, Evan W. Smith Funeral Services is committed to creating memorable, uplifting experiences that always exceed expectations. For more information, please visit https://www.evanwsmithfuneralservices.com/ or call WILMINGTON: (302) 377-6906 or DOVER: (302) 526-4662

