EVAN360 Is Here: New Platform Launches Companies into the Future of Customer Support

HOUSTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVAN, the on-demand IT support platform for businesses, announced today the release of EVAN360, a revolutionary SaaS solution helping support organizations manage unplanned demand. The EVAN360 platform enables employees to immediately connect with qualified experts to solve problems the right way the first time.

EVAN360 replaces the need for unreliable help desk personnel and ticketing solutions. Large organizations can now use EVAN360 to enable a custom internal and external network of service providers to support teams within the organization.

"Providing immediate support eliminates employee downtime and enables teams to focus on what's most important—growing their business," says Tracy Moore, Director of Business Development at EVAN.

EVAN360 is flexible and customizable, providing support solutions for Information Technology, Human Resources, Shared Services teams, and more. Support personnel can include internal staff, benefit providers, suppliers, existing contractors, and EVAN Master Certified Professionals, depending on business needs.

Companies maintain complete control of their custom hybrid environment and can track real-time KPIs of providers and contractors. Additionally, companies can automate contractor payments and allocation of internal and external costs.

"Integrating EVAN360 into our support workflow was easy and immediately helpful," says Michael Stegall, IT Manager at Eurecat U.S. "It was quickly customized to our needs and is the primary interface for all technology support requests at Eurecat. This has helped me better track incoming requests and focus on larger IT objectives."

The platform allows users to request help, be matched with a qualified pro in minutes, and begin the help session. When the session ends, users can rate their experience, save the expert as a favorite, and get back to business.

EVAN360 welcomes and values customer feedback in order to create the best possible experience for companies seeking immediate help. The team is setting a new standard for customer support, fostering the instant connection customers expect. "When people experience problems with a product or service, they want access to the right support right away," says Todd Boutte, President of Technology and Operations at EVAN. "Too much time is wasted on hold or waiting for someone to get back to you. We live in a world of instant connection, and we wanted to create a customer support model to match."

EVAN360 leverages its flagship EVAN application and can be integrated with a company's existing AD/LDAP and RDP solutions. The platform offers affordable, fixed-rate pricing and no long-term contracts. EVAN360 can be customized to fit a company's branding, provides each company with their own domain, and becomes a seamless part of the digital user experience.

About EVAN360

EVAN360 is a revolutionary platform for business leaders to manage unplanned demand. The platform serves as an internal technical support solution for larger companies, allowing companies to share a common infrastructure while maintaining a secure environment to fit business needs. Companies can now use EVAN360 to immediately connect with the appropriate support personnel to solve issues the right way the first time. Learn more at evan360.com.

