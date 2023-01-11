Evaporative cooling market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global evaporative cooling market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,010 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Evaporative Cooling Market 2023-2027

Global evaporative cooling market - Five forces

The global evaporative cooling market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global evaporative cooling market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global evaporative cooling market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (indirect evaporative cooling, direct evaporative cooling, and two-stage evaporative cooling), application (industrial, confinement farming, residential, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The indirect evaporative cooling segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The method is appropriate for emergency situations since there is little chance that indoor air will be contaminated by ambient air contaminants because indoor and outdoor air never mix. Additionally, it permits outside air to enter the heat recovery system at a rate that is far higher than the air circulating inside, removing even more cooling from the system. During the projection period, rising indirect evaporative cooling demand would propel segment expansion. As a result, they have an impact on market growth during the prediction period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global evaporative cooling market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global evaporative cooling market.

APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness of utilizing eco-friendly and related products, together with increased demand for indoor air cooling equipment, are the primary factors driving the North American market. Additionally, the demand for evaporative air coolers in the area would rise during the forecast period owing to the requirement for home air conditioners and growing electricity prices. Thus, the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global evaporative cooling market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing residential construction activity is notably driving the market growth.

During the projection period, evaporative air cooler demand would increase in the US and other countries due to growth in the construction business.

Due to economic expansion and rising housing costs in different US states, the construction industry in the US is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, The growth of the market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period due to the rise in demand from the residential sector.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing is the key trend in the market.

The expansion of the e-commerce sales channel and the implementation of multi-channel business strategies have boosted the industry.

Although the online category has a smaller market share, it is expected to be promising and grow more quickly than the offline section.

Online sales of home appliances are being driven by improved Internet connectivity, the proliferation of mobile Internet devices, and consumer awareness

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent government standards and regulations are the major challenges impeding the market growth.

Manufacturers of evaporative coolers are subject to a variety of local government restrictions.

Sellers must abide by a number of laws and regulations issued by the federal, state, and other governments. These laws cover energy, product descriptions, labeling or packaging, user-related risks or safety concerns, and product life cycle.

For instance, the European Commission has created rules for product labeling for home appliances in Europe . Energy efficiency ratings and product details must be included for these goods.

. Energy efficiency ratings and product details must be included for these goods. The adoption of these rules would make it challenging for manufacturers to access the potential market, which will restrain the market's growth over the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about

What are the key data covered in this evaporative cooling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the evaporative cooling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the evaporative cooling market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the evaporative cooling market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of evaporative cooling market vendors

Evaporative Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2010 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amsted Industries Inc., CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa, Celsius Design Ltd., Colt Group Ltd., Condair Group AG, Delta Cooling Towers Inc., EcoCooling Ltd., Energy Wise Solutions, ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., Hessaire Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Longhua Technology Group, Munters Group AB, NewAir, Premiair Appliances Ltd., SPX Corp., Symphony Ltd., United Metal Products Inc., and ATE Private Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global evaporative cooling market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global evaporative cooling market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Indirect evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Indirect evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Indirect evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Indirect evaporative cooling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Indirect evaporative cooling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Direct evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Direct evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Direct evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Direct evaporative cooling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Direct evaporative cooling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Two stage evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Two stage evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Two stage evaporative cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Two stage evaporative cooling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Two stage evaporative cooling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Confinement farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Confinement farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Confinement farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Confinement farming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Confinement farming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amsted Industries Inc.

Exhibit 120: Amsted Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amsted Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Amsted Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 ATE Private Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ATE Private Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ATE Private Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ATE Private Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa

Exhibit 126: CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa - Overview



Exhibit 127: CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 128: CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa - Key news



Exhibit 129: CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa - Segment focus

12.6 Celsius Design Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Celsius Design Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Celsius Design Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Celsius Design Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Colt Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Colt Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Colt Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Colt Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Condair Group AG

Exhibit 137: Condair Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Condair Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Condair Group AG - Key offerings

12.9 Delta Cooling Towers Inc.

Exhibit 140: Delta Cooling Towers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Delta Cooling Towers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Delta Cooling Towers Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 EcoCooling Ltd.

Exhibit 143: EcoCooling Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: EcoCooling Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: EcoCooling Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 ENEXIO Management GmbH

Exhibit 146: ENEXIO Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 147: ENEXIO Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ENEXIO Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 EVAPCO Inc.

Exhibit 149: EVAPCO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: EVAPCO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: EVAPCO Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Munters Group AB

Exhibit 157: Munters Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 158: Munters Group AB - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Munters Group AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Munters Group AB - Segment focus

12.15 SPX Corp.

Exhibit 161: SPX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: SPX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: SPX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: SPX Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Symphony Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Symphony Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Symphony Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Symphony Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 United Metal Products Inc.

Exhibit 168: United Metal Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: United Metal Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: United Metal Products Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

