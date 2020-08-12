Evelina Shalevich Joins MRS BPO As SVP Of IT

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRS is pleased to welcome Evelina Shalevich as Senior Vice President of IT. With more than 15 years of experience in design, development and delivery of mission critical software systems, Evelina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to MRS, one of the Collection Industry's technology thought leaders. Her vast knowledge of technology pairs perfectly with MRS's vision and the company believes that she will help MRS accelerate its industry leadership in technology.

Chief Innovation Officer Michael Meyer said, "Evelina's deep experience leading teams that design, develop and deliver services to global financial organizations will help MRS scale rapidly to meet its unparalleled growth".

Evelina has spent her career in financial services technology roles in product development, strategy and automation. Prior to joining MRS, she spent nine years at Dovetail Solutions, later acquired by Fiserv, leading teams focused on next generation products. Prior to that, Evelina spent seven years at payment processing industry leader ACI leading product development teams. She has a degree from Drexel University in Computer Science.

"This is a very exciting time to join MRS and I look forward to helping the company drive it's vision to continue to be a leader in the digital and traditional collection services," remarked Evelina.

ABOUT MRS BPO, LLC

Founded in 1991, MRS has served the accounts receivable management needs of companies within the Healthcare, Banking, Financial, Government, Student Loans, Telecommunications, and Utility sectors for 26 years.

MRS BPO, LLC is a full service accounts receivable management firm based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company's unique combination of experience, technology, and compliance management processes allows them to provide industry-leading debt recovery solutions while enhancing their client's brand and reputation. For more information on MRS BPO, LLC, visit them online at http://www.mrsbpo.com .

SOURCE MRS BPO LLC

Related Links

www.mrsassociates.com

