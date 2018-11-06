NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evelyn M. Nagel is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Finance.

Having attained over twenty years of experience in the field of finance and business, Evelyn M. Nagel is revered for her remarkable contributions to the profession. Nagel is a renowned expert in her field who has gained expertise in the areas of controls, process, staff development, accounting, creative problem solving and more. A proficient and skilled communicator, Nagel is a both a results-oriented and effective team manager.

With her success contingent on numerous contributing factors, Nagel has a, "robust record of major successes in financial management, accounting, sales and operations." A distinguished leader in the field, Nagel has developed into a, "proven leader with a strong aptitude for financial analysis and an ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously." Sensitive to her customers' needs, Nagel is "results-oriented and an effective team manager with unique international experience supporting global staff."

Early in her career, Nagel attained her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. In her previous years, Nagel obtained her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Mary.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Nagel is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the New York Chapter of AWE, the American Institute of CPAs and NDCPAs.

When not working, Nagel enjoys cycling and Pilates. With over ten years of volunteer experience as a Lifetime Girl Scout through Girl Scouts of the USA, Nagel has supported and mentored like-minded girls through the help of the organization.

Nagel dedicates this recognition to Dana Dodd, and thanks her for her support.

