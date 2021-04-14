Even Financial Launches 'Financial Products for Salesforce' on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial , a platform for financial services search, acquisition, and monetization, today announced the launch of 'Financial Products for Salesforce' - Powered by Even, a plug-and-play application on Salesforce AppExchange. The Financial Products for Salesforce application will enable financial advisors and other businesses to expand their services, instantly matching clients with real-time, personalized, pre-approved financial product offers, including personal loans, insurance, student loan refinancing, and savings accounts.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Financial Products for Salesforce - Powered by Even is currently available on AppExchange.

Financial Products for Salesforce - Powered by Even

With the installation of the Financial Products for Salesforce application, financial advisors can generate personalized financial solutions for their clients utilizing existing contact data—enabling them to refinance debt or start saving in seconds, backed by product offers from financial services providers. The Even platform uses direct connections to the underwriting systems of financial services providers and machine learning to match consumers with personalized financial solutions from an expansive network of premium financial services providers and lending partners such as LendingPoint, Haven Life Insurance Agency, and LendingClub. By integrating personalized financial solutions, advisors will be able to match their clients with the financial products they need—while also earning revshare.

"The addition of Financial Products for Salesforce to AppExchange can be a new avenue for businesses to utilize the Even API as the definitive search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial solutions," said Phill Rosen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Even. "Moreover, our app gives users a simple way to match clients with over 100+ personalized financial solutions in real time using existing Salesforce data, with near minimal effort required from clients beyond providing consent."

With the Even app, financial advisors are now able to:

Extend their client services with credit, debt management, and savings solutions

Use existing Salesforce Contact Data to pre-fill Even's quick and easy form to generate personalized financial solutions in less than 60 seconds, such as pre-approved loan offers if the client is qualified

Provide their clients personalized recommendations from across a network of 100+ financial products from many top institutions

Help their clients while benefiting from Even's revenue share program

"We are excited that Financial Products for Salesforce is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they power digital transformation for financial services customers," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

Even has continued its rapid growth trajectory in 2020, surpassing over $3 billion in credit issued through its API, expanding its platform to over 400 partners, and was recently named as one of "America's Best Startup Employers" by Forbes for 2021 and placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Even has secured over $60+ million in funding from major financial institutions and venture capital firms, backing its goal to evolve the financial services acquisition ecosystem, with real-time, personalized search, comparison, and recommendations.

To learn more, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (including American Express, Goldman Sachs, and SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion and LendingClub) via its simple yet robust API and embeddable solutions. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, fully customizable, programmatic acquisition source with full compliance and security at scale. Even's investors are leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, F-Prime Capital (Fidelity), Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures. Even was named as one of "America's Best Startup Employers" by Forbes for 2021 and placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest growing tech companies in the world. Even has originated over $3B in credit to date.

