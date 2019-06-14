Even Named a Gartner 2019 Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management: Enhancing Employee Experience

OAKLAND, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial wellness technology company Even.com has been designated a Gartner Cool Vendor in the May 2019 report titled "Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management: Enhancing Employee Experience" by analyst firm Gartner, Inc. Even is one of four vendors recognized in the report, which analyzes innovative solutions and services in the human capital management (HCM) market.

According to Gartner, application leaders responsible for transforming HCM technology should "improve the experience for employees (particularly hourly paid workers) with 'financial wellness' technologies that improve financial management acumen and reduce the need for all types of pay advances."

Even partners with employers such as Walmart and Kronos to offer access to its financial wellness platform as an HR benefit. By integrating with time and attendance, payroll and banking systems, Even generates a complete picture of each user's financial situation and improves it through the following features:

Creates a personalized budget that considers upcoming pay cycles and bills

Notifies users of how much is okay to spend at any given moment

Helps users avoid predatory loans and fees by providing early access to earned wages, with no interest or transaction fees

Automates savings towards concrete, personalized goals

"Research shows that American workers up and down the income ladder are living paycheck to paycheck and dealing with huge amounts of financial stress, which absolutely impacts their ability to perform at work," said Jon Schlossberg, CEO of Even. "Our holistic approach helps people turn every paycheck into progress towards a better life. And when people feel like their life is improving, they become more satisfied, engaged, and productive at work. We believe being named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management is a great affirmation of that."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Even

Even is a mission-driven technology company working to end the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. The company's technology integrates with attendance, payroll, and banking systems to create innovative products that address the core components of financial health. The company was founded by former Instagram and Google engineers, and is headquartered in Oakland, California. Additional information at www.even.com .

