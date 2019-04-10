Evenflo Feeding Announces Strategic Partnership with GoSili

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading infant and juvenile feeding products brand, Evenflo Feeding, Inc. and GoSili Inc., a manufacturer of innovative, sustainable silicone tableware products for families, are excited to announce that they have entered into an equity agreement that merges key capabilities and positions them both for significant growth.

In 2006, Stacey Feeley and Giuliana Schwab started GoSili because they wanted an alternative to the excessive use of plastics that were on the market. They were inspired to create a modern line of tableware for families incorporating all the practical benefits that silicone has to offer. The company's products are now sold throughout North America and are distributed in more than 20 countries worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Evenflo Feeding in this next chapter for us," said Stacey Feeley, co-Founder GoSili. "GoSili has come full circle from 2006 when we made silicone sleeves for Evenflo glass baby bottles to now bringing the entire GoSili line under one roof. It is an exciting opportunity for us to join forces and continue to build our brand alongside an iconic brand like Evenflo. Now, more than ever, our mission to create sustainable silicone products is at the forefront of initiating great change in the way we live. We are enthusiastic about the future and forever grateful to the strong community support we have enjoyed along the way. It has been an incredible journey built on the belief that we can, and will change the world!"

The 2 companies will operate in tandem to leverage their strengths. GoSili will continue to lead Research and Development and drive new business development for their respective products. Evenflo Feeding will bring their expertise in Sales, Marketing, and Operations, as well as capital investment, to fuel this quickly growing brand.

"When we first met the GoSili team we were impressed with their passion, innovation, and prospects for growth," said Elaine Bobbey, President and Managing Director of Evenflo Feeding. "This strategic partnership gives us both the ability to deliver bigger innovation to the families we serve, exciting initiatives for our customers, and increased value to our shareholders and employees. We are thrilled to progress alongside GoSili and significantly scale their vision for sustainability."

Traverse City, Michigan-based GoSili was founded in 2006 by Stacey Feeley and Giuliana Schwab. Feeley and Schwab started in the juvenile products category with their award winning Silikids brand and with increasing demand from parents for similar products, they entered the housewares market in 2016. GoSili creates products for families that are safe, modern and made entirely out of silicone. The company combines need-based innovation with the technological advantages of silicone, offering an alternative to plastic tableware found in and out of the kitchen. The GoSili mission is to make the basics better by bringing an alternative to plastic, bridging the gap between great design and affordability while improving the way we live! A win-win for all!

Located in the Greater Cincinnati area, Evenflo Feeding, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets all ages and stages of infant and toddler feeding products. The Evenflo brand enjoys a 97% brand awareness among its target consumers and is, at its core, synonymous with baby feeding for over 90 years.

