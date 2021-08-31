Event Management as a Service Market | COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, event management as a service market is expected to have NEUTRAL growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Event Management as a Service Market Players

Arlo Software Ltd.: The company provides a dashboard under the brand name Arlo with features where you can run recurring events, workshops, or seminars.

Aventri Inc.: The company offers software solutions for event and meeting planners.

Bizzabo Inc.: The company provides event platforms for in-person, virtual, or hybrid events under the brand name Bizzabo. It manages event website builder, Agenda, Speakers, Partners.

Event Management as a Service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Event management as a service market is segmented as below:

End-user

Corporate



PO And NGO



Individuals

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The event management as a service market is driven by the increasing demand for online registration and payment. In addition, the rising number of events and meetings is expected to trigger the event management as a service market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

