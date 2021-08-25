Event Management Software Market Size to Grow by $2.34 Bn during 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising requirements for low TCO and rising adoption of real-time event management systems. However, uncertainty regarding the return on investment will hinder market growth.

The increasing adoption of cashless payment methods will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, data security-related issues are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Whova Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise segments. The cloud-based segment will offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arlo Software Ltd.

Aventri Inc.

Bizzabo Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Glue Up

New Work SE

Ungerboeck

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Whova Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

