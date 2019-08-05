Event of "Traditional Skills in Tianjin" Swept Across Social Platforms, Traditional Folk Skills Attracted Fans' Sight

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 22 to August 2, relying on the overseas new media marketing matrix, Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism released the Online Event of "Traditional Skills in Tianjin" via its homepage (@Enjoy Tianjin) at Twitter.

The event showcased three traditional folk skills in Tianjin with over 120 years of history by exquisite pictures and texts: Kite Wei, Clay Figure Zhang and Yangliuqing Wood Engraving Spring Festival Picture. The online interactive quiz made it more like a game for understanding the traditional culture of Tianjin, successfully attracting many overseas fans to actively interact with the homepage of @Enjoy Tianjin to guess which is the oldest traditional skills in history. What the friends worldwide have experienced from the creative marketing concept include not only the charm of Tianjin folk skills but also the adherence of the Chinese historic cities to traditional culture, as well as the infinite graceful bearing and cultural characteristics of Tianjin's city scape and tourism brand.

The Event of "Traditional Skills in Tianjin" launched by Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism is a creative attempt to build an international tourism brand with culture as breakthrough point. With the appearance of Tianjin's traditional skills on the international stage, Tianjin's cultural charm and modern style are fully displayed, leading the world to focus on the scenery of Jinmen and the tourism brand of Tianjin.

