Event Ticketing Platform Ticketbud Helps Convert 400,000 Attendee Holiday Festival into a Timed Access Drive-thru Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin's largest holiday event attracting 400,000 attendees each year, has reinvented itself for 2020. Austin Trail of Lights, the city's second largest event, has been converted into an hourly timed access drive-thru experience .

To accommodate the new format, Austin Trail of Lights will extend from a two-week opening to a five-week event, from November 28 until Jan 3. Attendees purchase vehicle passes online through Ticketbud, choosing their desired evening and time slot. The hourly timed entry restricts the number of vehicles entering the experience, facilitating a smoother flow of traffic.

"Ticketbud has been the trusted ticketing partner of Austin's Trail of Lights for the last few years, and in 2020 we've relied on Ticketbud to help switch our walk-through holiday light show experience into a socially distanced drive-thru event. The Ticketbud team has been a great support helping us create timed access ticket programming with scheduled drive-thru times. By limiting the number of vehicles able to enter each hour, attendees can secure their time and plan their evening without everyone turning up at once. This new programming will help us distribute and maximize tickets over our now five-week event," said Teri Smart, VP of Marketing, Forefront Networks. Forefront Networks produces the Austin Trail of Lights on behalf of the Trail of Lights Foundation.

"We're all doing our part to ensure this local holiday tradition continues to shine. Ticketbud is really proud of the support we've been able to provide so many event organizers this year, helping them navigate significant changes to how they run their events," said Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

Ticketbud makes managing events easy with flexible ticket programming, calendars, promotion, communication and sponsorship tools

