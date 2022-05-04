Event Tickets Market Size to Grow by USD 14.98 Billion | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

Vendor Insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

AXS Group LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Cinemark Holdings Inc

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

eBay Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

TickPick LLC

Moreover, the event tickets market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting various technologies in their operations and services to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Geographical Market Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for event tickets in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The popularity of sports events will facilitate the event tickets market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report to know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions

Key Segment Analysis

The event tickets market share growth by the primary segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions, live music events, and sports events. Individual users spend heavily on these events, which is boosting the demand for primary event tickets through online and offline channels. The end-users of primary event tickets have varied and complex expectations. The various choices available for customers have led to intense rivalry among the vendors in this segment. The increasing number of sports events further drives the growth of this segment.

Download Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver

The increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the event tickets market. The introduction of 4G and 5G technologies has enabled end-users to use mobile apps such as Eventbrite, Eventjoy, Ticketbud, Paytm, and Eventbee for ticket booking. Mobile ticketing apps allow users to create, promote, sell, and book tickets at any point in time from their mobiles with an Internet connection. These apps offer easy payment options, hassle-free ticket booking, search options, feeds, maps, conference web pages, and floor plans. The growing importance of completing registrations and ticketing processes before going to any event has encouraged users to adopt mobile apps for ticket booking.

Key Market Challenge

The growing consumption of online content will be a major challenge for the event tickets market during the forecast period. Viewers who cannot afford the high price of tickets or those who belong to the low-income group opt for the online streaming of sports events, movies, and other live events. For instance, most sports events are also streamed live on TV channels or online, and the number of tickets for such events is limited. Therefore, a limited number of people can attend them. Geographical constraints also prevent people from viewing such events on the spot. Hence, the convenience provided by online streaming, geographical limitations, and the limited number of tickets available encourage people to watch such content online. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns in many countries across the world in 2020. The low cost of economic data plans offered by network providers has increased the number of Internet users. This has propelled the adoption of online content globally as consumers can easily access the Internet across various media.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Event Tickets Market

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Event Tickets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Event Tickets Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Event Tickets Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive children's books market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Event Tickets Market vendors

Related Reports:

Ticket Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ticket market share is expected to increase by USD 159.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 24.15%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Secondary Tickets Market by Event Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The secondary tickets market share is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Event Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Primary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Source

Market Segmentation by Event type

Market segments

Comparison by Event type

Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Event type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

AXS Group LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Cinemark Holdings Inc

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

eBay Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

TickPick LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio