Eventide Announces Promotion of Harry Nelson to Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide is pleased to announce the promotion of Harry Nelson to Chief Operating Officer from his current position of Director of Distribution for Eventide. As Chief Operating Officer, he is responsible for leading Eventide's corporate performance and operations as well as several business development functions, including managing the relationships between Eventide and intermediaries.

Prior to joining Eventide in 2017, Mr. Nelson was President of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Before that, he served in business development roles at GuideStone and Golden Capital Management. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst certification administered by Investment Management Consultants Association and taught, in conjunction with the Wharton School of Business, at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned a B.A. in Political Science from The Citadel and a M.A. in Leadership from Dallas Baptist University.

"Harry has become a cross-departmental leader within the company and has proven his ability to bring strong organization and strategy to the entire team," said Robin John, CEO of Eventide Asset Management. "It is important to have a dedicated Chief Operating Officer as we continue to grow and seek to serve our clients with excellence. Harry's passion for our mission, natural leadership skills, industry knowledge, and demonstrable results made him the right choice to assume this role as we enter our next exciting season."

Eventide manages seven funds across different asset classes with varying risk and return profiles and uses an approach that seeks to invest in companies that are believed to be successful because they are adding value to society—an approach referred to as Investing that makes the world rejoice®.

Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

