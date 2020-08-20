Eventide Announces The Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide is pleased to announce the launch of its sixth mutual fund, the Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund (ETAEX, ETCEX, ETNEX, ETIEX). With a primary objective of long-term capital appreciation, the Fund seeks to invest in companies primarily positioned in the information technology and communication services sectors with a high emphasis on the software, technology hardware and equipment, and semiconductor and communications groups of industries. Along with all Eventide Funds, the Exponential Technologies Fund seeks to invest in companies helping to create a better world by serving society, customers, employees, and other key stakeholders.

The Fund will be managed by Eventide Portfolio Manager Anant Goel, who has served as the technology analyst for the Eventide Gilead Fund since 2016. Goel said, "Technological innovation is currently and will continue to be a powerful force in creating our future economy. I believe there are many exciting opportunities for investors to participate in the growth of some of these companies poised to bring about positive change in our world." Eventide CIO, Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, said of Goel's appointment to manage the fund, "I have been impressed with Anant's thought leadership and deep understanding of what drives long-term company performance in this area. He understands the importance of the intertwining connection between company performance and their ability to create value for society."

The Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund joins the existing Eventide Funds with more than $5 billion in net assets under management: the Eventide Gilead Fund, the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund, the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund, the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund, and the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund. The Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

The Fund is available in four share classes – Class A (NASDAQ: ETAEX), Class C (NASDAQ: ETCEX), Class N (NASDAQ: ETNEX), and Class I (NASDAQ: ETIEX).

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its objectives.

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund typically invests at least 80% of its net assets in technology companies defined as those in the information technology, communications, and healthcare technology and devices industries. The Fund invests primarily in companies that Eventide believes are participating in and benefitting from technologies, innovations, themes, or trends that have long-term exponential characteristics. The term "exponential" means the potential for accelerated advancements in underlying technologies that can positively impact capabilities and development cycles of a company's products and services. Not every company in the Fund's portfolio will experience exponential growth, and the Fund is not expected to deliver exponential returns. The Fund's ethical values screening criteria could cause it to under-perform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria. The Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Fund may experience higher volatility than the general market due to being concentrated in the technology industries. Companies in the technology industries have different risks including but not limited to products becoming obsolete, and entrance of competing products. The Fund has non-diversification risk as a high percentage of Fund assets may be invested in a limited number of companies. The Fund can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. The Fund can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks. The Fund has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

